The Group CEO, Søren Skou, states:



"2016 was a difficult year financially, with headwinds in all of our markets. However, it was also a year when we decided to substantially transform A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S for the future. We have set a new course that over the next few years will lead A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S to become a focused container shipping, logistics and ports company with the aim of growing revenue again.



We delivered an underlying profit of USD 711m, in line with guidance but clearly unsatisfactory. The main driver of the underlying result was a loss in Maersk Line. A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S reported a net loss for the year of USD 1.9bn impacted by impairments totalling USD 2.7bn in Maersk Drilling and Maersk Supply Service as a consequence of significant over-supply and reduced long-term demand expectations.



As communicated at our Capital Markets Day in December, our top priorities for 2017 remain integrating our Transport & Logistics businesses, taking out cost in APM Terminals and Damco, closing the Hamburg-Süd acquisition, as well as progressing the work on finding structural solutions for each of our oil and oil-related businesses.



For 2017, we expect A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S to deliver an underlying profit above 2016, mainly driven by an improvement in underlying profit in excess of USD 1bn in Maersk Line compared to 2016."



