DNO ASA: Invitation to 2016 Results Presentation in Oslo

DNO ASA will release its 2016 results and the Annual Statement of Reserves to the Oslo Stock Exchange at 08:00 am CET on 9 February 2017.

A management presentation will follow at Sal 1, Felix Konferansesenter, Bryggetorget 3, Aker Brygge, 0125 Oslo at 10:00 am CET. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on www.dno.no (http://www.dno.no/en/?id=5) and an archived version of the webcast will be posted on the Company's website. The presentation will be in English.

Oslo, 8 February 2017

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

