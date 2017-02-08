sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 08.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 553 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

4,80 Euro		-0,046
-0,95 %
WKN: 855111 ISIN: FR0000031122 Ticker-Symbol: AFR 
Aktie:
Branche
Luftfahrt
Aktienmarkt
AMX
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
AIR FRANCE-KLM SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AIR FRANCE-KLM SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,937
4,949
09:09
4,937
4,949
09:09
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AIR FRANCE-KLM SA
AIR FRANCE-KLM SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AIR FRANCE-KLM SA4,80-0,95 %