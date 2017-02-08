sprite-preloader
08.02.2017 | 08:12
The Swedish Covered Bond Corporation (SCBC) Year-end Report 2016 Available at sbab.se

STOCKHOLM, Feb 08, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Swedish Covered Bond Corporation (SCBC) Year-end Report 2016 has been published on www.sbab.se/ir.

For further information, please contact:

Mikael Inglander,
CFO SBAB
Tel: +468-614-43-28
E-mail: mikael.inglander@sbab.se

