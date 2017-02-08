The Swedish Covered Bond Corporation (SCBC) Year-end Report 2016 Available at sbab.se

STOCKHOLM, Feb 08, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The Swedish Covered Bond Corporation (SCBC) Year-end Report 2016 has been published on www.sbab.se/ir.
For further information, please contact:
Mikael Inglander,
CFO SBAB
Tel: +468-614-43-28
E-mail: mikael.inglander@sbab.se
The following files are available for download:
http://mb.cision.com/Main/3790/2182577/625066.pdf