

8 February 2017



Alliance Trust PLC



TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES



The Board of Alliance Trust PLC ('the Company') announces that on 7 February 2017 the Company purchased for cancellation 621,652 ordinary shares of 2.5p each at a price of 662.4815p per share.



Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is now 479,520,816.



The above figure (479,520,816) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.



Enquiries:



George Renouf Alliance Trust PLC Telephone: 0131 322 3357



