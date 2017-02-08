Eniro - Year-end Report 2016

STOCKHOLM, Feb 08, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Fourth Quarter: October-December 2016

Total operating revenue amounted to SEK 479 M (579). Adjusted for currency and non-recurring effects of SEK -12M, the decrease was 15%.

(579). Adjusted for currency and non-recurring effects of SEK -12M, the decrease was 15%. EBITDA decreased by 33% to SEK 72 M (107). The EBITDA margin was 15.0% (18.5%).

(107). The EBITDA margin was 15.0% (18.5%). Net income for the period was SEK -38 M (49).

(49). Earnings per common share for the period were SEK -0.10 (0.08) before dilution and SEK -0.10 (0.06) after dilution.

(0.08) before dilution and (0.06) after dilution. Cash flow from operating activities was SEK 75 M (145).

(145). Eniro has continued the negotiations with the company's lenders. Until now, no agreement has been reached. The standstill agreement, concluded in December 2016 , remains in effect until the end of February 2017 .

, remains in effect until the end of . The Board of Directors proposes that the 2017 Annual General Meeting resolve to not pay any dividend - neither for common nor preference shares.

Full Year: January-December 2016

Total operating revenue amounted to SEK 1,967 M (2,438). Adjusted for currency and non-recurring effects of SEK -43 M , the decrease was 18%.

(2,438). Adjusted for currency and non-recurring effects of , the decrease was 18%. EBITDA increased by 12% to SEK 428 M (383). The EBITDA margin was 21.8% (15.7%).

(383). The EBITDA margin was 21.8% (15.7%). Net income for the period was SEK -862 M (-1,125), an improvement of 23%.

(-1,125), an improvement of 23%. Earnings per common share for the year were SEK -1.88 (-3.69) before and after dilution.

(-3.69) before and after dilution. Cash flow from operating activities was SEK 217 M (178).

(178). Net income includes impairment losses of SEK -873 M (-1,111) for goodwill.

Conference call / Webcast

A web-cast telephone conference will be held today at 10:00 CET, where CEO and President Örjan Frid and CFO Fredrik Sandelin will present the results for the fourth quarter 2016.A possibility will be given to ask questions via the webcast and follow the presentation material live. The webcast, which afterwards also will be available on demand, will be accessible athttps://wonderland.videosync.fi/eniro-q4-report-2016.

To participate in the conference call, and thereby be able to ask questions, please call one of the following numbers:

SE: +46 (0) 85664-2695 or

UK: +44 (0) 203008-9810

The presentation material will be published before the conference starts on Eniro's website,www.enirogroup.comunder Investor Relations. The webcast, and later the recorded version of the webcast and the conference call, will also be accessible via Eniro's website.

For more information, please contact:

Örjan Frid,

CEO and President,

Tel: +46 (0)8 533-310-00

Fredrik Sandelin,

CFO,

Tel: +46 (0)8 533-310-00,

E-mail: ir@eniro.com

This information is information that Eniro AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 08:00 CET on February 8, 2017.

Eniro is a leading search company for individuals and businesses in the Nordic region. With quality-assured content and an unrivalled user experience Eniro inspires local discoveries and makes local communities thrive. Eniro's content is available through internet and mobile services, printed directories, directory assistance and SMS services. Each week Eniro Group's digital services have 8.1 million unique visitors who perform 14.5 million searches. Eniro Group has about 1,700 employees and operations in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland and Poland. The company is listed on Nasdaq OMX Stockholm [ENRO] and headquartered in Stockholm.

More on Eniro at enirogroup.com.

