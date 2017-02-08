Helsinki, Finland, 2017-02-08 08:20 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Norvestia Oyj Stock Exchange Release 8 February 2017 at 9:20



This stock exchange release may not be published or distributed, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, South Africa, or any other country where such publication or distribution would violate applicable regulation or would require additional measures in addition to the requirements under Finnish law.



SPECIAL REPRESENTATIVE APPOINTED FOR THE ARBITRATION PROCEEDINGS CONCERNING THE REDEMPTION OF MINORITY SHARES IN NORVESTIA



CapMan Plc ("CapMan") announced on 13 January 2017 that it will commence redemption proceedings in respect of Norvestia Oyj's ("Norvestia") minority shares by initiating arbitration proceedings in accordance with Chapter 18, Section 3 of the Finnish Companies Act in order to have ownership of all the shares in Norvestia.



Based on CapMan's application for the aforementioned arbitration proceedings, the Redemption Committee of the Finland Chamber of Commerce has petitioned the Helsinki District Court for the appointment of a special representative, in accordance with Chapter 18, Section 5 of the Finnish Companies Act, to look after the interests of Norvestia's minority shareholders in the arbitration proceedings. In its decision, the Helsinki District Court appointed Olli Rautiainen (MSc (Econ.), LL.M.) to act as the special representative.



Helsinki, 8 February 2017



NORVESTIA OYJ



Board of Directors



Additional information: Juha Kasanen, Managing Director, tel. +358 9 6226 380



