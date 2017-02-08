Regulatory News:

BIOCORP (Paris:ALCOR) (FR0012788065 ALCOR PEA-PME eligible), a French company specializing in the development and manufacturing of medical devices and smart drug delivery systems, today announces the promotion of Eric Dessertenne to Chief Operating Officer, effective since December 9th, 2016.

"Eric joined BIOCORP in 2014 and has since been playing an instrumental role in the success of several strategic achievements, in strengthening and structuring the company, expanding our French and international activities but also at the time of our Initial Public Offering. His expertise and experience are key assets for BIOCORP and I am extremely pleased to announce his appointment as Chief Operating Officer, which echoes BIOCORP strong growth dynamic", commented Jacques Gardette, CEO and founder of BIOCORP.

Doctor in Pharmacy and expert in medical devices, Eric Dessertenne joined BIOCORP in June 2014, as Head of Business Development and Commercial Operations. Also a Member of the Executive Committee, he contributed to the success of the Initial Public Offering in July 2015 and played an active part in forging strategic partnerships with key players. Eric Dessertenne also directed BIOCORP's international development and led implementation projects for connected medical devices.

Now Chief Operating Officer, he will contribute to the definition of BIOCORP's strategic orientations and will lead and manage the operational activities of the following departments: R&D, Manufacturing, Quality Regulatory, Business Development, HR and Finance.

Eric Dessertenne began his career at Servier, in their Corporate Strategy department before moving to their Chinese subsidiary in Beijing, where he handled positions in the Marketing and Sales Force department. He also worked as a consultant in Life Sciences and Private Equity at L.E.K. Consulting.

PhD from the University of Clermont-Ferrand (France), Eric Dessertenne also holds an MBA from ESSEC Business School and is a graduate of the Therapeutic Chair of Innovation at ESSEC Business School.

ABOUT BIOCORP

Founded in 2004 in Issoire (near Clermont-Ferrand), France, BIOCORP is a French company specializing in the development and manufacturing of medical devices and innovative drug delivery systems. It is listed as 'Innovative Company' by the French public investment bank Bpifrance. With over twenty years of experience and more than 30 manufactured products, BIOCORP is a key player in the industry, providing drug delivery solutions that meet the evolving needs of patients. Today, BIOCORP continues to innovate in the area of medical plastics, its core business, and to market traditional devices (alternative to aluminum capsules, syringe and vial administration systems) that have been an important source of recurring income. Its solid expertise and capacity to innovate have allowed the company to develop new Internet-connected products, including: the DataPen, a reusable smart injection pen that automatically transmits data to a mobile app, helping patients to manage their treatment; and treatment management add-ons, which adapt to existing delivery devices and are compatible with most injection pens in the market. The company has a team of 48 employees.

BIOCORP is listed on Alternext since July 2015 (FR0012788065 ALCOR).

