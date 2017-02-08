The UK's Warwickshire Police and West Mercia Police Forces Deploy Axon Body Cameras Backed By Evidence.com Cloud Platform

LONDON, Feb. 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --TASER International (NASDAQ: TASR) and its United Kingdom subsidiary, Axon Public Safety UK, today announced that it has been awarded a contract to provide Warwickshire Police and West Mercia Police forces with 2,200 Axon Body 2 cameras and 196 Axon Flex 2 cameras. The police forces secured a two-year subscription to the Axon cloud solution, Evidence.com, to help store, manage and share data from the body cameras and other digital evidence sources. This order was received in the fourth quarter of 2016 and will ship in phases throughout 2017.

"We are delighted to be providing Warwickshire Police and West Mercia Police their body-worn camera and digital evidence management solution," said Axon's UK Sales Director Jeremy Habberley. "By partnering with Axon, the two forces will have access to cutting-edge technology that will allow them to take on the challenges of modern day policing."

About Axon & Evidence.com Platform:

Thousands of law enforcement agencies are now on the Axon network of devices, apps and people that includes body cameras, smart weapons and digital evidence management. The Axon network helps protect our police officers and the communities they serve:

Smart Devices - Body cameras and in-car video that leverage technology such as Bluetooth® wireless technology and Wi-Fi to better track and manage data

- Body cameras and in-car video that leverage technology such as Bluetooth® wireless technology and Wi-Fi to better track and manage data Unified and Integrated Digital Evidence Management System (DEMS) - One platform that removes siloed DEMS through cloud computing, integrations across media points, and open file standards that do not require proprietary file formats or media players

- One platform that removes siloed DEMS through cloud computing, integrations across media points, and open file standards that do not require proprietary file formats or media players Connected Ecosystem - From capture to courtroom, securely share and track digital evidence across public safety stakeholders

- From capture to courtroom, securely share and track digital evidence across public safety stakeholders Digital Verification and Audit Logs - Record every interaction with any piece of digital evidence including capture, ingest, retrieve, manage, and share

- Record every interaction with any piece of digital evidence including capture, ingest, retrieve, manage, and share Advanced Security - Industry-leading people, practices, and products that comply with CJIS at both the infrastructure and application layers and ISO/IEC 27001

About TASER International, Inc.

TASER International makes communities safer with innovative public safety technologies. Founded in 1993, TASER first transformed law enforcement with its electrical weapons. TASER continues to define smarter policing with its Axon brand which includes a growing suite of connected products and services from body cameras and digital evidence management tools to mobile apps. More than 177,000 lives have been saved from death or serious injury with TASER's products and services. Learn more at uk.taser.com and uk.axon.io or by calling (800) 978-2737.

TASER, Axon, and Evidence.com are trademarks of TASER International, Inc., some of which are registered in the US and in other countries. Bluetooth is a registered trademark of Bluetooth SIG, Inc.

