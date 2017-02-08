Health Ingredients China: the Perfect Ingredient for Success

AMSTERDAM, February 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

China is the world's largest food and beverage market with a population of more than 1.3 billion. Rising incomes, an ageing population and food safety consumers have led to a large increase in the Chinese health market in the last number of years. Chinese expenditure on health products has grown at an annual rate of 15-30% in the last 20 years, versus 13% in developed countries over the same period, making it a very attractive market for anyone involved in the health industry. By 2020 it is also estimated that the Chinese heath care industry will be worth more than 8 trillion RMB.

Health ingredients China (Hi China), organised by UBM is China's leading health ingredients event. Formally led by the brand Food ingredients Asia-China, the event has been serving the Chinese market for the last 18 years. Since the health ingredients brand was added in 2003, the show has continuously developed and played a key role within the growing food, beverage and health sectors in China and beyond. Hi China, is held alongside a variety of other events including Food ingredients Asia-China, HNC, NEX and CPhI China. Combined the events are China's largest gathering of food ingredients, health ingredients, finished health food products, natural extracts and pharmaceutical ingredients, all under one roof.

As the largest event in China for health ingredients, Hi China will not only provide visitors and exhibitors with a meeting place to establish and grow their business relationships, but also offer them a range of on-site activities, such as The Nutraceutical Industry Development Conference which will include an analysis of the latest health food registration and application policies in China, Discovery Tours which will provide visitors with special topic driven routes around the show floor and Onsite Matchmaking to help you to optimise your visit and make the most of your time onsite.

Last year's post show survey revealed that 91% of visitors were satisfied with their experience at Hi China 2016, and 94% of them plan to participate again in 2017. Pre-registration for the event is now open and you can register for free today at http://www.healthingredients-china.com/Feb2017. Registered visitors can get access to all the on-site features and the co-located shows, as well as access to the VIP lounge and a gift and lunch voucher. You can register today at http://www.healthingredients-china.com/Jan17

