Introducing the ALGIZ 8X Rugged Tablet, a New Tough Computer From Handheld

Handheld Group, a leading manufacturer of rugged mobile computers and tablets, today announced the all-new Algiz 8X ultra-rugged tablet computer. The new Algiz 8X is built for modern field workers who require a powerful, portable computer for mobile tasks.

The Algiz 8X offers communication features such as LTE and dual-band WLAN, along with an 8-inch projective capacitive touchscreen that is ultra-bright and built for outdoor use. Enabling glove mode or rain mode allows for seamless operation in changing weather. The chemically strengthened glass can take a beating - it survives an impact test in which a 64-gram steel ball is dropped on the screen 10 times from a height of 1.2 meters. The Algiz 8X also comes with an optional active capacitive stylus.

"The new Algiz 8X is the most compact and ergonomic Windows tablet we have ever developed. We've pushed the limits of modern field technology with this product, fulfilling customers' needs for powerful computing, mobility, outstanding screen performance and battery life. We made no compromises," says Johan Hed, director of product management.

Built-in features

The fully featured Algiz 8X comes standard with Windows 10 Enterprise LTSB, demonstrating Handheld's commitment to the needs of enterprise customers who value long-term stability. The powerful Algiz 8X also features:

u-blox GPS and GLONASS

WLAN a/b/g/n/ac

BT 4.2 LE

A rear-facing 8 MP camera with autofocus and LED flash

4G/LTE

Expansion options

The Algiz 8X offers LAN port, COM port or barcode scanner options. It also features a "backpack" system that allows users to add custom features and electronics.

Tested for ruggedness

The Algiz 8X is rigorously tested for use in tough outdoor and industrial environments. It's IP65-rated for dust and water ingression and meets stringent MIL-STD-810G military standards for:

Operating temperature: -20°C to 60°C (-4°F to 140°F) - Method 501.5, Procedure II

Storage temperature: -40°C to 70°C (-40°F to 158°F) - Method 501.5/502.5, Procedure I

Drops: 26 drops from 1.22 meters (4 feet) - Method 516.6, Procedure IV

Vibration: Method 514.6, Procedures I & II

Humidity: 0-95% (non-condensing) - Method 507.5

Altitude: 4,572 meters (15,000 feet) - Method 500.5, Procedure I

Orders and availability

Orders can be placed immediately; units will be available in March.

About Handheld

The Handheld Group is a manufacturer of rugged mobile computers, handhelds and tablets. Handheld and its partners worldwide deliver complete mobility solutions to businesses in industries such as geomatics, logistics, forestry, public transportation, utilities, construction, maintenance, mining, military and security. The Handheld Group of Sweden has subsidiaries in Finland, the U.K., Germany, Switzerland, Italy, the Netherlands, Australia and the USA. http://www.handheldgroup.com



