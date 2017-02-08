Global engineering group Cavotec has been awarded significant orders for its innovative systems for marine propulsion, shore power supply, and crane electrification systems, with a combined value of EUR 10.0 million, highlighting the Group's pivotal position in the global Ports & Maritime segment.



"We are delighted to have received these orders, and we look forward to continuing to work closely with our customers on these and other projects going forward," says Ottonel Popesco, Cavotec CEO.



One of the largest of these orders - placed by a major crane manufacturer - is for powering and controlling advanced rail-mounted gantry cranes (RMGC) and Automatic Stacking Cranes (ASC) with motorised cable reels at two container terminals. This is one of the most significant developments in ASC technology, making these gantry cranes the fastest units to be delivered to date.



"We continue to innovate and develop our technologies to ensure that we deliver the levels of operational performance and safety that our customers demand," explains Luciano Corbetta, Cavotec Group Market Unit Director, Ports & Maritime.



Since December - and included in the value quoted above - the Group has also received orders for applications in China, Finland, Hong Kong, Italy, and the US, for its innovative solutions as the marine systems for power, data and fluids transmission for ABB's Azipod marine propulsion, Alternative Maritime Power (AMP), Panzerbelt cable protection, and our Automatic Plug-in System (APS) that automates the connection of ships, cranes and other mobile equipment to electrical power.



Cavotec is a global engineering group that manufactures power transmission, distribution and control technologies that form the link between fixed and mobile equipment in the Ports & Maritime and Airports & Industry sectors. To find out more about Cavotec, visit our website at cavotec.com.



The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Cavotec SA under the Swedish Securities Market Act and/or the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. This information was publicly communicated on 08 February 2017, 08:30 CET.



