Transcom: Year-end Report 2016

Fourth quarter 2016

Net revenue €155.2 million, a 1.0% decrease compared to Q4 2015 (156.9). Organic growth was +1.4%.

€155.2 million, a 1.0% decrease compared to Q4 2015 (156.9). Organic growth was +1.4%. EBIT was €9.0 million (4.1), representing an EBIT margin of 5.8%, compared to 2.6% in Q4 2015 (4.1% excluding non-recurring items).

was €9.0 million (4.1), representing an EBIT margin of 5.8%, compared to 2.6% in Q4 2015 (4.1% excluding non-recurring items). Net income €8.1 million (0.3).

€8.1 million (0.3). Operating cash flow €9.6 million (9.4).

€9.6 million (9.4). EPS 31.0 Euro cents (1.0) .

. On December 21 , Altor made a public cash offer to Transcom's shareholders, offering SEK 87.50 per share.

January-December 2016

Net revenue €586.1 million (626.5), a 6.4% decrease. Organic revenue decreased by 4.4%.

€586.1 million (626.5), a 6.4% decrease. Organic revenue decreased by 4.4%. EBIT was €23.4 million (20.0), representing an EBIT margin of 4.0% (3.2%). EBIT excluding non-recurring items was €22.9 million (23.2), corresponding to an EBIT margin of 3.9% (3.7%).

was €23.4 million (20.0), representing an EBIT margin of 4.0% (3.2%). EBIT excluding non-recurring items was €22.9 million (23.2), corresponding to an EBIT margin of 3.9% (3.7%). Net income €16.1 million (8.7).

€16.1 million (8.7). Operating cash flow €5.0 million (20.6).

€5.0 million (20.6). EPS 61.5 Euro cents (33.2) .

. Net debt/EBITDA 0.6 (0.6).

0.6 (0.6). The Board will make a decision concerning a potential dividend for 2016 ahead of the notice to the AGM.

Comments from the President and CEO

The improved operational efficiency we saw in Q3 continued into this quarter. Capacity utilization in the English-speaking markets & APAC region continued to improve compared to the first two quarters of the year, as we are ramping up new business with several clients. The North Europe and Continental Europe regions also delivered better results this quarter, on the back of higher business volumes and improved efficiency. Our improved results are fully in line with the outlook that we disclosed in our Q1 2016 and Q2 2016 reports. Also, our reported revenue and EBIT fall in the upper range of the financial guidance that we released on December 21, 2016.

Higher capacity utilization in Q4

After a challenging first half of 2016, with an unexpected temporary volume drop in the English-speaking markets & APAC region, as well as soft volumes in the telecom sector in North Europe, our results have significantly improved. Our efforts to win new business in order to fill unused capacity in the English-speaking markets & APAC region started to yield good results during the third quarter, and this trend continued into the fourth quarter, with a fast-improving utilization of available capacity. In Europe, solid growth with clients in other sectors has compensated for lower telecom volumes. The full-year and Q4 financials clearly reflect this positive progression during the year.

Improved EBIT margin

We delivered an EBIT margin of 5.8% in the fourth quarter, compared to 4.1%, excluding non-recurring items, in the same quarter 2015. Profitability also improved compared to Q3 2016. On a rolling twelve-month basis, our EBIT margin improved from 3.5% in Q3 2016 to 3.9% in Q4 2016. Higher efficiency and cost savings in Europe and new business in the English-speaking markets & APAC region were the main factors behind the improvement. The realignment of our regional management structure in the Continental Europe region, estimated to yield €2.9 million in annual cost savings, was fully implemented during the fourth quarter. We are now within reach of our goal to generate an EBIT margin of at least five percent, reaching an average EBIT margin of 5.5% in the six-month period between July and December 2016. Transcom's financial position is strong. Net debt/EBITDA was 0.6 at the end of 2016, well within the financial covenant threshold and Transcom's target.

Public cash offer to the shareholders of Transcom

On December 21, 2016, Altor AB announced a public cash offer to the shareholders of Transcom, offering SEK 87.50 in cash per share, corresponding to a total value for all outstanding shares in Transcom of SEK 2,294 million. More information about Altor's offer can be found on altor.com/transcomoffer. Transcom's independent Bid Committee unanimously recommends that the shareholders of Transcom accept the offer. The acceptance period for the offer commenced on January 16, 2017 and will expire on or around February 21, 2017, subject to any extensions. Altor has stated that they support Transcom's strategy, and - if the shareholders accept the offer - they are planning to accelerate the implementation of some activities, increase investments to support digitalization and also make targeted acquisitions.

Johan Eriksson,

President and CEO of Transcom

