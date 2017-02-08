Rejlers Embriq Signs Agreement With Consilia Solutions

STOCKHOLM, Feb 08, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

In order to meet future needs, we are now entering into an agreement with Consilia Solutions AB regarding the acquisition of the rights to develop and commercialise a debiting system for the energy market. Rejlers Embriq sees major changes occurring within the energy industry, changes that will also have a considerable impact on solutions for billing and receivables.

Utility invoicing

The agreement covers the acquisition of rights that, in addition to the energy market, also cover multi-utility invoicing - for example, water, district heating, waste management, broadband and similar commodities. The system supports and will be integrated with Rejlers' existing solutions for managing collection, supplier changes and settlement processes for the electricity market.

Dynamics NAV

"Rejlers Embriq is an extremely interesting client for us in that this partnership is very much within our area of focus for utilising Dynamics NAV as a platform for building a holistic solution for managing all aspects of customer processes in areas such as contracts, invoicing and identification and payment procedures" says Mikael Lönnqvist, Deputy CEO of Consilia Solutions.

Nordic investment

"Rejlers offers its services throughout the Nordics and, by adding a debiting system to our existing services, we strengthen our position as a complete system and service provider to the Nordic energy market," says Lars Löfgren, Rejlers Embriq.

About Consilia

Consilia is an Åland-based IT company that supplies industry-adapted Business Management System solutions, as well as developing their own products for the finance industry and non-profit sector. Our services are currently engaged by hundreds of businesses, municipalities and non-profit organisations. Since 1997, we have built up a position of considerable trust within our local market of Åland and, since 2010, we have been established on the Finnish mainland with an office in the capital city region. During the 20 years we have been in business, we have accumulated a wealth of expertise and experience that has established us strongly in four principle business areas; ERP, banking and finance, e-services and e-identification, and systems for non-profit organisations.

About Rejlers Embriq

Rejlers Embriq is part of the Rejlers Group and is a business with 160 employees and an annual turnover of around NOK 400 million. Rejlers Embriq helps to achieve business gains through digitalisation of physical infrastructure, smart choices and strategic use of IT. We design, develop and manage IT solutions and have a Nordic focus and strong roots with a presence in Oslo, Halden, Drammen, Gothenburg, Stockholm and Motala.

