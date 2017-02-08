sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 08.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 553 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

66,55 Euro		-1,06
-1,57 %
WKN: 913769 ISIN: DK0010268606 Ticker-Symbol: VWS 
Aktie:
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 20
1-Jahres-Chart
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
68,08
68,53
09:03
68,29
68,45
09:03
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S66,55-1,57 %