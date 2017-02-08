

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (AMKAF.PK, AMKBF.PK) announced Michael Pram Rasmussen has informed the Board that he will step down as Chairman of the Board, effective at the Annual General Meeting which will be held on 28 March 2017. The Board intends to elect Jim Hagemann Snabe to succeed Michael Pram Rasmussen as Chairman following the AGM.



At the AGM, Michael Pram Rasmussen, Niels Jacobsen, Arne Karlsson, Dorothee Blessing and Niels Bjørn Christiansen will stand down from the Board. The Board proposes re-election of Niels Jacobsen, Arne Karlsson, Dorothee Blessing and Niels Bjørn Christiansen.



