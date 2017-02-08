James Rodriguez, an offensive midfielder for the Colombia national football team, signed a sponsorship deal with Libertex, a breakthrough platform for trading in financial markets.

"Libertex is one of the easiest and technologically advanced trading platforms giving access to the most popular financial instruments including currencies, stocks of leading companies, gold, oil and other assets. Cooperation with James Rodriguez, one of the most famous and successful players in the world, perfectly matches the image of Libertex trading terminal, drawing everyone to an exciting financial world," Victor Zachariadis, an Executive Director of Indication Investments Ltd. operating in the EU under the Libertex brand said.

James Rodriguez himself noted, "Your success in every sphere depends on your attitude to what you're doing. Strive to do your best and you'll succeed. This rule works in every area from football to financial markets. I'm glad I can cooperate with Libertex, one of the leading financial platforms for trading forex, stocks, commodities etc."

Cooperation with one of the best players in the world, such as James Rodriguez, will help to raise global awareness of Libertex brand, to improve the brand perception in new markets and to strengthen its position in those traditional markets where it already operates.

About James Rodríguez:

James Rodriguez is a Colombian footballer, an offensive midfielder for Real Madrid and Colombia national football team. He debuted in soccer playing for the Colombian club called Envigado. James received FIFA Puskás award in 2014. He was recognized as the best scorer of the World Cup in 2014. He was also recognized as a man of the year in Colombia and an athlete of the year in the United States in 2014.

About Libertex

Libertex is an international brand with a twenty years' history in financial markets and online commerce. Libertex provides investors access to trading stocks, currencies, indices, commodities, gold, oil, gas and many other financial instruments. The Libertex team has more than 2,200,000 customers in Latin America, Europe and Asia owing to its first-class service. Libertex has more than 150 commercial instruments. In 2016, Libertex was recognized by Forex EXPO Awards as the best trading platform; and Global Banking and Finance Review named it the best trading application in the EAEU.

