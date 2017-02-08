AOPEN® Partners With Intel® To Unveil Visual Data Reference Design Specification Compliant Device





New Digital Engine With Intel®Xeon® Processor Positioned ToSupercharge Digital Signage Markets

SAN JOSE, California, Feb. 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --AOPEN®, a global electronics manufacturer and innovative digital signage thought leader, announced its Intel® Xeon® processor-based DE7400XE Visual Data Reference digital engine. This collaboration and partnership with Intel defines standard ways of consolidating workload of IoT applications and brings greater capabilities to the edge between cloud and client architectures - yielding an innovative product that consolidates workload of high-performance digital signage, video use cases, analytics, virtualization, and SQL server deployments.

"Our collaboration builds better tools for the market and mutual success," says Stephen Borg, Global Chief Digital Officer at AOPEN. "As the ODM, AOPEN works with Intel to offer the latest technology, deep knowledge of the sector, and the control to change elements that improve our product line."

With massive IoT applications overwhelming legacy networks and cloud computing infrastructures, real-time decision making is driving demand for localized analytics, storage, video recording, and processing. IoT markets seek to extend cloud functionalities at the edge. New market requirements like rich media streaming and recoding, remote management, analytics, and high-performance computing have maximized business investments in retail and commercial space with immersive customer experiences.

The AOPEN DE7400XE offers Discrete (standalone) and Modular (cluster or blade) Visual Data Device configurations with AOPEN engine core accessories.

"Intel's Visual Data Reference Design Specification encourages visual retail, smart classroom, and other industries to rethink business models using video and digital signage technologies," says Jose Avalos, Global Director for Visual Retail and Digital Signage at Intel. "As a result, the AOPEN DE7400XE delivers immersive experiences to consumers and businesses using high-performance video and audio, data-driven insights, and seamless collaboration and interactivity."

The DE7400XE houses an Intel Xeon E3 v5 processor, handles 3 independent UHD screens, has full HEVC (H.265) hardware acceleration, and simultaneously drives 4 external Sata hard disks. Its ruggedized small form factor design services high-end signage, video surveillance, analytics, virtualization, SQL server, or a combination of these.

The DE7400XE is on display at Integrated Systems Europe, 7-10 February, in Amsterdam Hall 10 Booth N146.

About AOPEN

Founded in 1996, AOPEN is a major global electronics manufacturer and thought leader in digital signage. Specializing in multi-platform, ultra-small form factor computing, AOPEN works with a wide range of partners - from hardware to software and services. Through these partnerships, AOPEN creates advanced digital display solutions for many of the world's top brands.

As part of the Wistron® group, AOPEN has a presence in over 100 countries. AOPEN customers and partners range from governments and financial institutions to retailers, retail design firms, strategic consultants, and branding agencies.

