LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 02/08/17 -- NewVoiceMedia, a leading global provider of inside sales and contact centre technology that helps businesses sell more, serve better and grow faster, today announced that Homebell has accelerated its growth, improved its customer experience and doubled its contact centre agents' efficiency in less than a year, with NewVoiceMedia's ContactWorld for Service platform.

An ambitious start-up with a vision of becoming the most recognised global brand for home improvement projects, Homebell is based in Germany, with operations in a further 11 countries including the USA. Its services ensure reliable quality work and fair pricing for the home owner.

The company selected NewVoiceMedia's ContactWorld solution to replace its unreliable and restrictive telephony. The cloud contact centre platform integrates seamlessly with Salesforce and is designed to scale as rapidly as the business and deliver sales and service excellence. Core contact centre functionality such as omni-channel contact routing, self-service IVR, automated outbound dialling, screen pops and instantaneous CRM updates are provided, along with proven 99.999% platform availability.

Since implementation, Homebell has experienced a range of benefits:

Revenue increased by over 100% year on year

Real-time data has doubled agents' efficiency in less than six months

Agent satisfaction has improved as individuals can see their contribution to the growth of the business and compare their performance with others

Customer service improvements made for inbound callers

Maximilian Deuber, Head of Product Management at Homebell, comments, "Our previous telephony was so restrictive, we couldn't even offer customer service after 6pm, when we should've been at our busiest making outbound calls to suppliers and home owners. We wanted a much better way of communicating with our customers and partners with the flexibility and scalability that cloud systems provide. ContactWorld is super reliable and the great data and reporting means we can now prove we're an excellent company! We're very happy with the service from NewVoiceMedia and all the benefits we've experienced from the platform, and we can now add new licences and open operations quickly in new markets -- essential for a rapidly growing business like Homebell".

Jonathan Gale, CEO of NewVoiceMedia, adds, "We are incredibly proud to have helped the company accelerate its international expansion. Our technology is attracting high-growth businesses like Homebell as we're relentlessly committed to driving innovation that is revolutionising the way they connect with their customers and prospects. And as a cloud solution, ContactWorld will continue to support Homebell throughout its rapid future growth".

