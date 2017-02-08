sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 08.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 553 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

40,381 Euro		+0,385
+0,96 %
WKN: 919692 ISIN: US62886E1082 Ticker-Symbol: NCR1 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
NCR CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NCR CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
40,406
40,706
09:04
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NCR CORPORATION
NCR CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NCR CORPORATION40,381+0,96 %