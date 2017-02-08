Innovative app-based technology for small businesses is ideal for restaurateurs, retailers and service providers looking for solutions that can help them grow

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a global leader in omni-channel solutions, has launched the NCR Silver family of point-of-sale (POS) products in the U.K.

With NCR Silver, U.K.-based merchants can turn their tablet into a complete POS system. This cloud-based payment, marketing and business management solution operates on iOS and closed Android devices. It is designed for small business retailers, restaurateurs and service providers who need a mobile solution to not only complete transactions but manage business from anywhere.

"U.K.-based merchants will find an innovative and established business partner in NCR, the company that holds the first U.S. patent on the cash register," said Chris Poelma, president and general manager of NCR Silver. "For any small business with growth on its mind, NCR Silver delivers a rich solution set and intuitive technology that makes it easy to expand."

Solutions include:

NCR Silver core app , which offers mobile payments, intuitive sales reporting, integrated loyalty and more, and is suitable for small to medium-sized businesses

, which offers mobile payments, intuitive sales reporting, integrated loyalty and more, and is suitable for small to medium-sized businesses NCR Silver Pro Restaurant app , which is designed for food-service merchants who want to serve customers faster, optimize staffing, manage table locations, provide promotional pricing and more

, which is designed for food-service merchants who want to serve customers faster, optimize staffing, manage table locations, provide promotional pricing and more An add-on service that delivers advanced reporting and easy-to-use employee- and inventory-management tools

that delivers advanced reporting and easy-to-use employee- and inventory-management tools Integrated credit with multiple processors for freedom of choice

NCR Silver offers 24/7 customer support and the unique NCR Silver Concierge service, which provides initial remote setup and remote monthly menu maintenance.

NCR Silver launched in the United States in 2012 to tap a small business market looking for new cloud-based POS solutions. Since then, NCR Silver has attracted a loyal following from "micro" merchants to major multi-location franchises such as Waffle House.

One customer, Curt Campbell, CEO of The Oilerie, a growing artisan olive oil and vinegar retailer, chose NCR Silver for reliability, cloud-based flexibility and customer support.

"With NCR Silver, we're moving ahead," said Campbell. "We're now using the latest tech at The Oilerie. That helps us with franchisee prospects who are looking at us and they see that we are cutting edge."

Pricing and availability

NCR Silver core and NCR Silver Pro Restaurant are available for download from the Apple App Store and work on compatible iPhone, iPad and iPad touch devices running iOS 7.1. They also work on NCR Silver RegisterTM, a closed all-in-one Android platform.

The subscriptions start at £59 plus VAT for a single location running the app on one device. Additional add-on services are also available for an extra charge.

About NCR Corporation

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leader in omni-channel solutions, turning everyday interactions with businesses into exceptional experiences. With its software, hardware, and portfolio of services, NCR enables more than 550 million transactions daily across retail, financial, travel, hospitality, telecom and technology, and small business. NCR solutions run the everyday transactions that make your life easier.

NCR is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia with over 30,000 employees and does business in 180 countries. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.

Web site: https://www.ncrsilver.co.uk/

Twitter: @NCRCorporation, @NCRSilver

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ncrcorp, www.facebook.com/NCRSilver/

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ncr-corporation, www.linkedin.com/company/ncr-silver

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/ncrcorporation, www.youtube.com/user/NCRSilverPOS

Apple, Apple Pay, iPhone, iPad and iPod touch are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.

iOS is a trademark or registered trademark of Cisco in the U.S. and other countries and is used under license.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170208005214/en/

Contacts:

NCR Public Relations

Aaron Gould, 212-589-8556

aaron.gould@ncr.com

or

H+K Strategies for NCR

Hayley Myles, +44 20 7413 3092

hayley.myles@hkstrategies.com