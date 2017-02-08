JTI Certified Top Employer Europe

GENEVA, February 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Outstanding Employee Offerings Acknowledged in 28 Countries

JTI (Japan Tobacco International) has once again been certified as Top Employer Europe, acknowledging the excellent work conditions in the company's 31 offices and factories in 28 countries across the region.[1]

"Investing in our people is the foundation of our business success. We are proud that our HR strategies for promoting talent and creating an outstanding work environment have again been officially recognized by Top Employer," says Sibel Gursoy, JTI's Human Resources Vice President for Western Europe.

The annual international research is an independent assessment undertaken by the Top Employers Institute which recognizes leading employers around the world: those that provide excellent employee conditions, nurture and develop talent throughout all levels of the organization, and which strive to continuously optimize employment practices.

"Our extensive research concluded that JTI forms part of a select group of employers that advance employee conditions worldwide. Their people are well taken care of," says Dennis Utter, Global Business Director for the Top Employers Institute.

JTI employs over 13'700 people in the certified entities and has hired more than 1800 new employees in 2016. In addition to Top Employer Europe, JTI was also once again named Top Employer Middle-East[2] and Asia-Pacific[3]. It was one of the few companies to be awarded as a Global Top Employer in 2016.

1. Europe: Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Kazakhstan, Lithuania, Moldova, Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Kingdom

2. Middle-East: Iran, Jordan, Turkey, United Arab Emirates

3. Asia-Pacific: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Russia

About JTI

JTI, a member of the Japan Tobacco Group of Companies, is a leading international tobacco manufacturer. It markets global brands such as Winston, Camel, Mevius and LD. JTI is a global player in the e-cigarette market with E-Lites and Logic, and has been present in the heated tobacco sector with Ploom since 2011. Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, and with operations in more than 120 countries, JTI employs around 26,000 employees worldwide. Its core revenue in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2015, was USD 10.3 billion. For more information, visit http://www.jti.com.

About the Top Employers Institute

The Top Employers Institute globally certifies excellence in the conditions that employers create for their people. Optimal employee conditions ensure that people develop themselves personally and professionally. This in turn enables companies to grow and to develop, always. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company, previously known as the CRF Institute, has recognized Top Employers around the world since 1991.