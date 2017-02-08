Intertek, a Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide, has expanded its Milton Keynes electrical safety laboratory to now offer expert IT and Audiovisual performance and safety testing.

The well-established Milton Keynes-based laboratory already has an excellent reputation for the testing of household appliance and luminaires to the product safety standards required for almost every country where customers need to sell their products.

In response to customer demand and following a successful UKAS assessment, the laboratory has expanded to now offer performance and safety testing of wide range of audiovisual and IT items, ranging from televisions, DVDs and Blu-ray players to computers, robots, power supplies and power banks.

"Our Intertek Milton Keynes laboratory has been working with Intertek Leatherhead to supply these services for some time. Due to customer demand, Milton Keynes has expanded its own accreditation so can now provide these services directly, giving customers faster pick up times, dedicated support and multiple locations to choose from," says Petr Bauer, Milton Keynes Laboratory Manager.

Intertek is a leader in the assurance, testing, inspection and certification of electrical products to ensure they meet regulatory standards, by providing third party testing to almost any product safety standard for the UK, European Union, North America or Asia, to help customers get their products to market fast.

Intertek's experts work with customers at any stage of the development process, whether still in design phase or ready to achieve certification marks. http://www.intertek.com/electrical-safety-testing/

