LS Retail ehf.: New LS One release from LS Retail gives retailers mobility in-store

Reykjavik, Iceland - February 8, 2017. LS Retail (https://www.lsretail.com/?utm_source=Nasdaq&utm_medium=PR&utm_campaign=LSOnemPOS), leading developer of management software for retail and hospitality, has released the latest version of LS One.

LS One (https://www.lsretail.com/products/ls-one/?utm_source=Nasdaq&utm_medium=PR&utm_campaign=LSOnemPOS) is an easy-to-use, feature-rich Point of Sale (POS) and back-office system, currently powering more than 350 companies worldwide. The solution offers a rich feature set including inventory, reporting, promotion and loyalty management. LS One owes its popularity to its easy integration with any type of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system, such as SAP, Oracle and Microsoft Dynamics.

The latest version of LS One offers an enriched user experience and support for mobile POS.

Retailers using LS One can now run as many stationary and mobile POS devices as they wish on the system. "Modern retail is all about speed and experience; the new LS One mobile POS will help retailers offer quicker, more engaging service on the shop floor," says Andries Roux, Product Director for LS One at LS Retail. The mobile POS can run on Android and iOS devices. "This is just the first step in a larger LS One mobile strategy," adds Roux.

LS One sales grew 240 percent last year. "LS One is quick to implement, and easily integrates with all major ERP solutions. With its suite of advanced tools for hospitality, retail and forecourt, LS One is a great fit for retailers in various industries," says Roux. "This is a top-of-the-range system that now offers total mobility. We were not surprised to see LS One sales soar last year, and we expect the product to become even more popular this year," he concludes.

LS One is available through LS Retail's worldwide network of partners (https://www.lsretail.com/partners/?utm_source=Nasdaq&utm_medium=PR&utm_campaign=LSOnemPOS). Businesses interested in seeing the product first-hand are encouraged to visit technology trade fair EuroShop (https://www.lsretail.com/events/euroshop/?utm_source=Nasdaq&utm_medium=PR&utm_campaign=LSOnemPOS) in Düsseldorf, Germany, March 5-9 2017. LS Retail experts will be presenting the company solutions at the PORESY stand (no. C51) and at the LS Retail Competence Group stand (no. G01), in Hall 6.

About LS Retail

For more than two decades, LS Retail has been developing easy and practical software solutions to make the shopping and dining experience a pleasure worldwide. LS Retail products and solutions are sold through a global partner network and have been installed in more than 66,000 stores in over 120 countries.

Contact Information

LS Retail logo (http://hugin.info/172665/R/2076379/780898.png)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: LS Retail ehf. via Globenewswire



LS Retail, ehf.Eloise Freygang+354 660-7088Eloise@LSRetail.com