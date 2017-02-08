Wihlborgs extends for Tyréns in Dockan

MALMÖ, Sweden, Feb 08, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Wihlborgs is extending the Kranen 9 property in Dockan with a further 2,200 m2 to meet the growing tenant Tyréns' need for larger premises. The project also includes the refurbishment of Tyréns' existing premises.

Since 2001, Tyréns has leased premises of 4,000 m2 on Isbergs gata in Dockan, Malmö. Wihlborgs is demolishing an adjacent older building that used to house the city archives to enable the construction of an extension connected to Tyréns existing premises.

"Tyréns is undergoing strong growth and has, for some time, been looking at alternative office premises to enable this. Together with Wihlborgs, we have identified a complete solution that allows us to remain in situ and, concurrently, expand our office space," says Christian Lindfors, Regional Manager at Tyréns.

"We are pleased to be able to offer Tyréns a straightforward and efficient solution that enables them to remain in Dockan and to continue to develop their operations," says Anders Jarl, CEO of Wihlborgs Fastigheter.

Tyréns will lease a total of around 5,500 m2 in the renovated and extended property. Occupancy is planned for November 2018 and the refurbishment and renovation of the existing premises will start thereafter. A further 700 m2 is available for let in the new building.

The investment is estimated at SEK 114 million and the yield at 6 percent.

Tyréns also leases premises with Wihlborgs at the Knutpunkten property in Helsingborg, at the Ideon property in Lund and in Copenhagen.

