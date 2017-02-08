Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

PJSC ROSTELECOM / Miscellaneous - Low Priority PJSC ROSTELECOM: Gazprom Neft and Rostelecom sign a strategic partnership agreement to implement the industrial internet of things and other innovative technologies 08-Feb-2017 / 09:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Gazprom Neft and Rostelecom sign a strategic partnership agreement to implement the industrial internet of things and other innovative technologies* _February 08, 2017, Moscow_ - Rostelecom has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Gazprom Neft on the industrial internet of things (IIoT) development. The key goal of the agreement is to establish long-term and effective cooperation between the two companies to form new business models as well as to develop and implement innovative IT technologies. The cooperation will focus on joint programmes and activities, research and projects in the IIoT space*. As part of this move, Rostelecom is currently involved in the creation of a platform which, with the help of the Company's engineers, will be tuned to Gazprom Neft's current and prospective business processes and industrial applications. Maria Florentieva, Senior Vice President Rostelecom PJSC believes that the strategic partnership agreement is a logical outcome of companies' cooperation in IT: 'The industrial internet of things is one of the most important trends today which will affect a lot of areas in the nearest future. IIoT has huge potential and will help ensure workflow efficiency and security in the oil and gas sector as well as forecast possible issues and arrange measures to address them. Rostelecom has been working with major companies to help them achieve the strategic objectives and this remains a key strand of our business development, including the agreement with Gazprom Neft.' Konstantin Kravchenko, Head of IT Department at Gazprom Neft noted: 'The cooperation between the two companies is aimed at the creation and implementation of IIoT technologies in Russia as well as the joint development of relevant standards. IIoT is high on the agenda for all industries including the oil and gas sector and Gazprom Neft has been consistently supporting the interaction between enterprises, vendors, software suppliers, telecom operators and R&D centres to develop the IIoT market in our country'. **Industrial Internet* (Industrial Internet, Industrial Internet of Things, IIoT) is the concept of building an information communication infrastructure. It involves the connection of any non-domestic devices, equipment, gauges, sensors and automated systems to the Internet, as well as the integration of these elements together, which leads to the formation of new business models for the creation of goods and services and their delivery to customers. * * * *Rostelecom* (www.rostelecom.ru) is one of the largest national telecommunications operators in Russia and Europe. The Company operates in all segments of the telecommunications market and covers millions of households in Russia. Rostelecom is an undisputable leader of the broadband and pay-TV markets in Russia with over 12.2 million fixed-line broadband subscribers and over 9.2 million pay-TV subscribers, over 4.0 million of which are subscribed to Rostelecom's IPTV services. In the nine months of 2016 the Group generated RUB 217.0 billion of revenue, RUB 72.4 billion of OIBDA (33.4% of revenue) and RUB 8.7 billion of net income. The EquityStory.RS, LLC Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de/ukreg Language: English Company: PJSC ROSTELECOM 30 Goncharnaya st. 115172 Moscow Russia Phone: +7 (499) 999-82-83 Fax: +7 (499) 999-82-22 E-mail: rostelecom@rt.ru Internet: www.rostelecom.ru ISIN: US7785291078 Listed: Foreign Exchange(s) Moscow Category Code: MSCL TIDM: RKMD LEI Code: 2534001D752JPNM0H170 Sequence No.: 3832 End of Announcement EquityStory.RS, LLC News Service 542703 08-Feb-2017

