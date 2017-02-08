The Gloves Are Off, Time to Ring the Bell When It Comes to Salesforce CRM Recruitment

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --After three months of beta testing, today, Careers In Salesforce formally launched as the global go-to niche job board to connect employers with candidates who are experts on the Salesforce.com clouds.

Whether you are seeking a Salesforce Administrator, Developer, Architect or Consultant - from Madison, Wisconsin via London, England to Sydney, Australia, Careers In Salesforce has the talent that you are seeking.

The job site launches with over 4,000 active opportunities from more than 1,000 companies and with a candidate database of more than 31,000 screened and vetted Salesforce professionals.

Commenting on the launch, Richard Eib, Chief Executive Officer said: "Clients are tired of being charged $10,000+ for a Salesforce expert and candidates are tired of being used - used in so far as being promised the world and delivered nothing by recruiters who position themselves as'experts' in this space, yet never return a candidate's call.

"Careers In Salesforce aims to bridge the service divide and connect employers with quality candidates for significantly less than traditional recruiters, all while providing a positive experience for both parties."

Careers In Salesforce launches with three offices, one in Chicago, Illinois; London, England and Sydney, Australia.

The company is on track to list more than 10,000 jobs by the end of March 2017 and is putting recruiters and competitors on notice that they need to bring their A-Game to keep their market share.

Speaking further, Richard Eib said: "Salesforce is a rapidly developing technology. Employers and job seekers are long overdue for a solution that makes finding talent and securing new job opportunities easy and more affordable. Careers In Salesforce intends to be that solution."

About Careers In Salesforce:

Careers In Salesforce is a global niche job site that connects employers with candidates who are experts on the Salesforce clouds. Head officed in Chicago, Illinois, Careers In Salesforce, during its beta period has connected thousands of applicants with thousands of opportunities, saving employers more than $5 million in recruiter finders fees.

Media Contact:

Joshua Whitney

US: 1-312-546-7657

UK: +44 0 208 068 1718

Australia: +61 2 80148297