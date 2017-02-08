FIDESSA GROUP PLC - Directorate Change

Directorate changes

Fidessa group plc ("Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Richard Longdon as a non-executive director. Richard will succeed Ron Mackintosh as the senior independent director and he will also be a member of the audit, remuneration and nominations committees, all with effect from 1st March 2017. Ron will continue to serve as an independent non-executive director of the Company.

Richard has had a highly successful executive career in the technology sector having spent 33 years with AVEVA Group plc. Richard was chief executive officer at AVEVA group plc for 17 years and retired from that role and as a director of AVEVA Group plc in December 2016. Richard is currently the president of AVEVA, a non-Board role that he will hold during 2017. Richard has been Chairman of Process Systems Enterprises Ltd since January 2015.

Commenting on the appointment, John Hamer, Chairman of Fidessa, said: "I am delighted to welcome Richard to the Board of Fidessa. Richard has extensive technology sector experience and as CEO of AVEVA he oversaw the most successful phase in the group's history with revenues growing from £24m (profits £3m) in 1999 to £202m (profits £39m) in 2016.Richard's deep understanding of the technology sector and significant UK listed company experience will be of great benefit to the Fidessa Board over the coming years."

There were no directorships in other publicly quoted companies held by Richard during the last five years.

There are no other disclosures required in respect of Richard Longdon pursuant to Rule 9.6.13R of the Listing Rules.