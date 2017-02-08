CH2M Selected for Poland's Lower Silesia Region's Road Design Project

WARSAW, Poland, Feb. 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --The General Directorate for National Roads and Highways, Branch in Wroclaw, Poland, awarded CH2M a contract for the feasibility study for the expansion of National Road No.8 between WrocÅ‚aw and KÅ‚odzko along with construction of bypasses. This contract, signed on Dec. 29, 2016 is the largest design project tendered by the General Roads Directorate in Lower Silesia region in 2016.

As part of the contract, CH2M will develop a corridor study, feasibility study (STEÅš), conceptual design for the selected best option, and adjusting the model Functional and Utility Program for this more than 70-kilometers-long roadway. The feasibility study will compare variants based on technical, economic and environmental factors throughout the project location, and will include traffic analysis to reach the most optimal design version of the route.

"With this new work for National Road No.8, we're proud to be driving the future of Poland's roadways," said Artur Mazurek, CH2M's Highways Sales Manager. "Not only are we strengthening our relationship with the National Roads Directorate, we're also contributing to some of the most crucial infrastructure improvements in the region."

The expansion will upgrade National Road No.8, resulting in a better user experience and improved travel times for the 30,000 daily vehicles using the heavily-trafficked portions of the road.

CH2M is currently developing similar corridor and feasibility studies for potential reconstruction on National Road No.75.

In Poland CH2M is the No. 1 Architectural (engineering design) and the No. 2 Construction Management Project company as ranked by The Book of Lists. Supporting both its global and local portfolio of projects, CH2M operates a Global Design Production Center and a Global Shared Services Center in Krakow.

About CH2M

CH2Mleads the professional services industry delivering sustainable solutions benefiting societal, environmental and economic outcomes with the development of infrastructure and industry. In this way, CH2Mers make a positive difference providing consulting, design, engineering and management services for clients in water; environmentand nuclear; transportation; energyandindustrial markets, from iconic infrastructure to global programmes like the Olympic Games. Ranked among the World's Most Ethical Companies and top firms in environmental consulting and programme management, CH2M in 2016 became the first professional services firm honoured with the World Environment Center Gold Medal Award for efforts advancing sustainable development. Connect with CH2M at www.ch2m.com; LinkedIn; Twitter; and Facebook.

Contact:

Lori Irvine

CH2M, Corporate Marketing and Communications

720-286-3137

Lori.Irvine@ch2m.com



