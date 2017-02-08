Elvir Kolak (46) is supporting the management team of BELFOR Europe starting now. As the Managing Director, he will also be responsible for the markets of Poland and the United Kingdom. Kolak had previously already headed business activities for BELFOR in Germany and Denmark. "By designating Elvir Kolak Managing Director, we are taking the next step in implementing our growth strategy. We wish to extend our market advantages and strengthen our proximity to clients", says Conor Roche, Managing Director of BELFOR Europe. BELFOR is the global leader in damage restoration, the European headquarter is located in Duisburg, Germany.

BELFOR offers both high-performance and reliable assistance for private people and custom-tailored solutions for large-scale industrial damage. BELFOR is the only provider of fire and water damage restoration who has experts at its disposal being specialised the restoration of machines, hazardous substances and the development of restoration chemicals. The company's proximity to its clients and its success through innovation as well as dedicated staff constitute central drivers of the BELFOR growth strategy.

With Elvir Kolak, a renowned, international expert in management, change and sales is advancing ranks within the company. The 46-year-old has been the CEO of BELFOR Deutschland GmbH since 2011. Previously, the BA degree-holder occupied senior positions for various international damage restoration companies in the areas of management and sales. Furthermore, Kolak has experience in cross-cultural management and change management. "Together Conor Roche and I truly believe Elvir Kolak is the right choice for us", says BELFOR CEO Sheldon Yellen. "Together with him, the Management Board and the support of our experienced, international team of experts, we will manage to drive forward our growth in an optimum manner and thus create long-term added value for our clients."

About BELFOR

BELFOR is the global leader in damage restoration and technical reinstatement. In its activities, BELFOR relies upon over 35 years of experience, state-of-the-art technological equipment, 7,000 employees at over 300 branches in 28 countries and readiness to operate 365 days a year, round the clock.

