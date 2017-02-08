Invitation to Presentation of Bravida's Year-End Report 2016 on the 22nd of February

STOCKHOLM, Feb 08, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Bravida's Year-End Report will be published 07:30am CET on the 22nd of February.

The report will be presented at 09:30 CET by CEO and Group President Mattias Johansson and CFO Nils-Johan Andersson. The presentation will be held in English and can be followed on the web or over the phone. There will be room for questions.

Link to the webcast:

http://edge.media-server.com/m/p/2tg9o9je

Telephone numbers for telephone conference:

SE: +46850556474

UK: +442033645374

US: +18557532230

The report and the presentation will be available on www.bravida.se/en/investors/.

For further information, please contact:

Mattias Johansson,

CEO and Group President of Bravida.

Tel: +46 8695 20 00

Nils-Johan Andersson,

CFO of Bravida.

Tel: +46 70 668 50 75

[IRcontact@bravida.com]

