Invitation to Presentation of Bravida's Year-End Report 2016 on the 22nd of February

STOCKHOLM, Feb 08, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Bravida's Year-End Report will be published 07:30am CET on the 22nd of February.
The report will be presented at 09:30 CET by CEO and Group President Mattias Johansson and CFO Nils-Johan Andersson. The presentation will be held in English and can be followed on the web or over the phone. There will be room for questions.
Link to the webcast:
http://edge.media-server.com/m/p/2tg9o9je
Telephone numbers for telephone conference:
SE: +46850556474
UK: +442033645374
US: +18557532230
The report and the presentation will be available on www.bravida.se/en/investors/.
For further information, please contact:
Mattias Johansson,
CEO and Group President of Bravida.
Tel: +46 8695 20 00
Nils-Johan Andersson,
CFO of Bravida.
Tel: +46 70 668 50 75
[IRcontact@bravida.com]
The following files are available for download:
