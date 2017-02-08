GAM Holding AG / INVITATION 2016 FULL-YEAR RESULTS GAM HOLDING AG . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View Online (http://marketing.gam.com/Content/ContinentalEurope/Email-Marketing/documents/FYR2016_Online.html)

Thursday, 2 March 2017, 9:00am (CET) - presentation for media, analysts and investors

GAM cordially invites you to participate in the presentation of its 2016 full-year results which will take place as follows:

Date: Thursday, 2 March 2017

Time: 9:00am CET (8:00am GMT, 3:00am EST)

Location: Convention Point, Room "Exchange", Selnaustrasse 30, 8001 Zurich

The results will be presented by Alexander Friedman, Group CEO, and Richard McNamara, Group CFO.

Please indicate if you would like to attend the presentation by completing and returning the attached registration form (http://marketing.gam.com/Content/ContinentalEurope/Email-Marketing/documents/GAM_Holding_Registration_FY2016_V1.docx) or by replying to this email (mailto:media@gam.com'subject=Registration%20-%202016%20Full%20Year-Results%20of%20GAM%20Holding%20AG) invitation by 22 February 2017.

Telephone dial-in facilities and a live webcast will be available for those who are unable to attend the event.

Detailed information on the 2016 full-year results of GAM will be available on www.gam.com (http://www.gam.com/) from 7:00am CET on Thursday, 2 March 2017.

Elena Logutenkova

Media Relations

GAM Holding AG Patrick Zuppiger

Investor Relations

GAM Holding AG

To listen in to the presentation by telephone: UK Free Phone 0800 279 4977 UK Local +44 (0) 20 3427 1907 USA Free Phone 1877 280 1254 Switzerland Local +41 (0) 22 592 7953 Germany Local +49 (0) 30 3001 90538

Please provide the code 9915600 when requested. Please dial-in approximately 10 minutes before the start of the presentation in order to register. Telephone participants will have the opportunity to ask questions after the presentation.

Presentation playback: UK Local +44 (0) 20 3427 0598 USA Local +1 347 366 9565 Switzerland Local +41 (0) 44 567 1860 Germany Local +49 (0) 69 2222 2236

Please enter the code 9915600 when requested. This playback facility will be available after the presentation until 5 March 2017 at 1:30pm CET.

To watch the webcast of the presentation:

The webcast will be accessible, both live and as a replay, on www.gam.com (http://www.gam.com/), along with the accompanying presentation slides. Please note that there will be no facility to ask questions via the webcast. You will need to log in and register prior to the event.

