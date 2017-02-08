sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 08.02.2017 BÃ¶rsentÃ¤glich Ã¼ber 12.000 News von 553 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

9,353 Euro		-0,02
-0,21 %
WKN: A0YBKX ISIN: CH0102659627 Ticker-Symbol: GAD 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
SMI MID
1-Jahres-Chart
GAM HOLDING AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GAM HOLDING AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,288
9,383
10:39
9,315
9,356
10:39
08.02.2017 | 09:40
(4 Leser)
Schrift Ã¤ndern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)Â·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

GAM Holding AG: INVITATION 2016 FULL-YEAR RESULTS GAM HOLDING AG

GAM Holding AG / INVITATION 2016 FULL-YEAR RESULTS GAM HOLDING AG . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View Online (http://marketing.gam.com/Content/ContinentalEurope/Email-Marketing/documents/FYR2016_Online.html)

2016 Full-Year Results GAM Holding AG

Âhttps://microsites.gam.com/publications/emails/images/New_GAM_Logo.jpg

Thursday, 2 March 2017, 9:00am (CET) - presentation for media, analysts and investors

Dear Sir/Madam

GAM cordially invites you to participate in the presentation of its 2016 full-year results which will take place as follows:

Date: Thursday, 2 March 2017
Time: 9:00am CET (8:00am GMT, 3:00am EST)
Location: Convention Point, Room "Exchange", Selnaustrasse 30, 8001 Zurich

The results will be presented by Alexander Friedman, Group CEO, and Richard McNamara, Group CFO.

Please indicate if you would like to attend the presentation by completing and returning the attached registration form (http://marketing.gam.com/Content/ContinentalEurope/Email-Marketing/documents/GAM_Holding_Registration_FY2016_V1.docx) or by replying to this email (mailto:media@gam.com'subject=Registration%20-%202016%20Full%20Year-Results%20of%20GAM%20Holding%20AG) invitation by 22 February 2017.

Telephone dial-in facilities and a live webcast will be available for those who are unable to attend the event.

Detailed information on the 2016 full-year results of GAM will be available on www.gam.com (http://www.gam.com/) from 7:00am CET on Thursday, 2 March 2017.

Kind regards,

Elena Logutenkova
Media Relations
GAM Holding AG		 Patrick Zuppiger
Investor Relations
GAM Holding AG
Âhttps://microsites.gam.com/publications/emails/images/New_GAM_Logo.jpg

To listen in to the presentation by telephone:
UK Free Phone 0800 279 4977
UK Local +44 (0) 20 3427 1907
USA Free Phone 1877 280 1254
Switzerland Local +41 (0) 22 592 7953
Germany Local +49 (0) 30 3001 90538

Please provide the code 9915600 when requested. Please dial-in approximately 10 minutes before the start of the presentation in order to register. Telephone participants will have the opportunity to ask questions after the presentation.

Presentation playback:
UK Local +44 (0) 20 3427 0598
USA Local +1 347 366 9565
Switzerland Local +41 (0) 44 567 1860
Germany Local +49 (0) 69 2222 2236

Please enter the code 9915600 when requested. This playback facility will be available after the presentation until 5 March 2017 at 1:30pm CET.

To watch the webcast of the presentation:
The webcast will be accessible, both live and as a replay, on www.gam.com (http://www.gam.com/), along with the accompanying presentation slides. Please note that there will be no facility to ask questions via the webcast. You will need to log in and register prior to the event.

Investor distribution list:
If you wish to be removed from the distribution list, please email us at media@gam.com (mailto:media@gam.com'subject=Unsubscribe%20-%202016%20Full-Year%20Results%20of%20GAM%20Holding%20AG)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: GAM Holding AG via Globenewswire

--- End of Message ---

GAM Holding AG
Hardstrasse 201 ZÃ¼rich Switzerland

ISIN: CH0102659627;



© 2017 GlobeNewswire (Europe)