

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia foreign trade gap widened at the end of the year, as imports grew faster than exports, the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic said Wednesday



The trade deficit rose to EUR 119.8 million in December from EUR 83.6 million in the corresponding month last year. In November, the trade balance ended in a surplus of EUR 305.7 million.



Exports climbed 6.2 percent year-over-year in December and imports grew by 6.8 percent.



For the whole year 2016, total trade surplus of the country was EUR 3.7 billion versus EUR 3.3 billion in 2015. Both exports and imports increased by 3.6 percent and 3.1 percent, respectively.



