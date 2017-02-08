

THOUSAND OAKS (dpa-AFX) - The FDA has approved Amgen's (AMGN) Parsabiv for the treatment of secondary hyperparathyroidism, or SPHT, in adult patients with chronic kidney disease on hemodialysis.



This is Parsabiv's second go-around with the U.S. regulatory agency. The proposed treatment was turned down by the FDA last August.



Parsabiv was approved by the European regulators last November.



Amgen has one other approved SPHT drug - Sensipar - which has been marketed since 2004. Sensipar is indicated for the treatment of secondary hyperparathyroidism in dialysis patients and for the treatment of hypercalcemia in patients with parathyroid carcinoma. The drug recorded sales of $1.17 billion in the first nine months of 2016.



AMGN closed Tuesday's trading at $166.82, up 0.14%.



Shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (GALT) rose more than 10% on Tuesday, following presentation of encouraging preclinical and early clinical data of its lead drug candidate GR-MD-02.



According to the company, preclinical results in mouse models of multiple types of cancers showed important anti-tumor and increased survival effects of combining GR-MD-02 with different types of immune modulators.



A phase Ib trial of Galectin's GR-MD-02 in combination with Merck's (MRK) Keytruda in patients with advanced refractory metastatic melanoma and a phase Ib study of GR-MD-02 in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb's (BMY) Yervoy in patients with malignant melanoma are underway.



In the phase Ib trial of GR-MD-02 in combination with Keytruda, 6 subjects with advanced melanoma have been enrolled in the lowest dose cohort with no safety concerns related to GR-MD-02. To date, one partial response and one mixed response has been observed, noted the company.



In the phase Ib study of GR-MD-02 in combination with Yervoy, 7 subjects treated with the lowest two dose cohorts of GR-MD-02 have been completed with no safety signals identified due to GR-MD-02.



GALT closed Tuesday's trading at $1.27, up 10.43%.



The Israeli Securities Authority has begun a formal investigation into Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd.'s (KTOV) public disclosures around its lead drug candidate, KIT-302.



KIT-302 is a combination drug to treat osteoarthritis pain and hypertension simultaneously. The preparation of the NDA for KIT-302 to be submitted to the FDA is underway, and is expected to be completed within the first quarter of 2017.



KTOV closed Tuesday's trading at $2.55, unchanged from the previous day's close.



Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.'s (ALDX) Phase 2b clinical trial of ADX-102 for the treatment of allergic conjunctivitis has enrolled the first patient.



Top line data from this trial are expected in the third quarter of 2017.



ALDX closed Tuesday's trading at $5.00, up 5.26%.



Flexion Therapeutics Inc.'s (FLXN) New Drug Application for its lead investigational product candidate Zilretta for the treatment of patients with osteoarthritis of the knee has been accepted for review by the FDA.



The regulatory agency's decision is set for October 6, 2017.



FLXN closed Tuesday's trading at $19.04, down 3.50%.



