ContourGlobal Announces Add-On Offering to Its Existing Senior Secured Notes Due 2021

LUXEMBOURG, Feb. 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- ContourGlobal Power Holdings S.A. (the "Issuer") today announced its intention to offer an additional €50 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.125% senior secured notes due 2021 (the "Notes") in a private offering to eligible purchasers as an add-on to the existing €600 million aggregate principal amount of such notes currently outstanding (the "Existing Notes"). The Notes will have identical terms as the Existing Notes, other than the date of issue, the initial date from which interest will accrue and the initial price. The Issuer intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes.

About ContourGlobal

The Issuer is a finance subsidiary wholly-owned by ContourGlobal L.P., a Cayman Islands exempted limited partnership (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, "ContourGlobal"). ContourGlobal is a premier developer and operator of wholesale electric power generation businesses in 19 countries worldwide.

