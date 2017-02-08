

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Wednesday, as solid earnings results, a pause in the yen rally and signs that the Chinese government was extending steps to defuse potential credit bubbles helped offset investor concerns over political risks in Europe and the United States.



Chinese shares closed near their highest level in nearly a month, led by financial shares, even as weak forex reserves data highlighted the challenges faced by Beijing in curbing capital outflows.



While foreign exchange reserves dropped below $3 trillion in January for the first time in almost six years, the fall in reserves was much smaller than in the same period of last year and December.



The benchmark Shanghai Composite index climbed 13.89 points or 0.44 percent to 3,166.98 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 153 points or 0.66 percent at 23,485 in late trade.



Japan's Nikkei index ended a choppy session up 96.82 points or 0.51 percent at 19,007.60, a day after it hit a two-week low. While the dollar remained choppy against the yen, expectations surrounding Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's visit to the United States from Thursday offered some support. The broader Topix index closed 0.53 percent higher at 1,524.15.



Asahi Glass shares rallied 9 percent after the company announced a share buyback. Toy maker Tomy advanced 6.8 percent after raising its full-year profit forecasts. Oil stocks such as Inpex Corp and JX Holdings dropped 1-2 percent. Fujitsu lost almost 4 percent as its biggest shareholder, Fuji Electric, unveiled plans to unload over 168.89 million shares in the company.



On the economic front, Japan's current account surplus increased an annual 25.8 percent to 20.65 trillion yen (183.86 billion U.S. dollars) in 2016, marking a nine-year high, official data showed.



According to the summary of opinions expressed at the Bank of Japan's monetary policy meeting on January 30 and 31, board members wanted the central bank to make it clear to the markets that daily conduct of market operations has no implications for the monetary policy stance going forward.



Australian shares gained ground as a slew of positive earnings updates helped investors shrug off a fall in oil prices and uncertainty ahead of several impending European elections. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rose 29.50 points or 0.52 percent to 5,651.40, while the broader All Ordinaries index closed up 30.80 points or 0.54 percent at 5,703.40.



The big four banks rose between 0.7 percent and 1.4 percent. Rio Tinto added 0.8 percent before unveiling its full-year earnings results after the market close. Rivals BHP Billiton and Fortescue Metals Group ended down 0.9 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively.



CIMIC, formerly known as Leighton Holdings, soared 7.6 percent after posting full-year results at the top end of its guidance. Dreamworld operator Ardent Leisure rallied 2.4 percent after providing a positive trading update on its theme parks division for January. Premier Investments jumped nearly 12 percent as the retailer said its first-half earnings will rise by 10.6 percent.



Oil majors Oil Search, Origin Energy and Santos dropped 1-2 percent as oil prices extended losses after tumbling more than 1 percent overnight on industry data showing a larger-than-expected rise in weekly U.S. crude stockpiles.



Wagering giant Tabcorp Holdings lost 1.4 percent after it was fined for illegal advertising. Genworth Mortgage Insurance fell as much as 15 percent after reporting a drop in annual underlying profit.



New Zealand shares ended little changed as investors braced for a grim earnings season. The benchmark S&P/NZX-50 index slipped 0.78 point or 0.01 percent to 7,066.27, with Metlifecare, Fletcher Building and Metro Performance Glass losing 2-3 percent. SkyCity Entertainment climbed 4.2 percent to finish at $3.74 ahead of its earnings announcement due tomorrow.



Seoul stocks fell amid selling by foreign investors. The benchmark Kospi slid 10.13 points or 0.49 percent to 2,065.08 on growing uncertainties surrounding U.S. policies and political chaos in Europe.



The Taiwan Weighted edged down 0.1 percent after a government report showed the country's inflation rose more than expected in January to reach its highest level in nearly a year.



India's Sensex was moving down 0.2 percent ahead of the RBI's monetary policy review. Indonesia's Jakarta Composite index was declining 0.4 percent and Singapore's Straits Times index was marginally lower, while Malaysia's KLSE Composite was up 0.1 percent in choppy trade.



Overnight, U.S. stocks ended little changed, as oil prices fell again on concerns of higher U.S. shale production and traders grappled with policy uncertainty under President Donald Trump. The Dow and the Nasdaq Composite rose about 0.2 percent, while the S&P 500 finished marginally higher.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX