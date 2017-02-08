Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) Deploys Votiro's Exploit Neutralization Solution

TEL AVIV, Israel, February 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Votiro's technology will neutralize cyberattacks on IAI, preventing its classified and sensitive information from getting into the hands of hackers

Votiro, a global leader in Secure Sanitization Gateways solutions, protecting organizations against zero-day exploits and other ongoing cyber threats, announced today that Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), a leader in the development and production of systems for defense and commercial aeronautical markets, has installed Votiro's Secure Gateway solution powered by patented Advanced Content Disarm and Reconstruction technology. The solution includes Votiro's Removable Media Gateway and Votiro's Secure File Transfer Gateway.

Votiro's patented Advanced Content Disarm and Reconstruction technology scans each file and removes all exploits, protecting IAI from undisclosed and zero-day threats. The sanitized files preserve the integrity and functionality of the original files. The files then continue on to IAI's internal network.

The sanitization process is invisible to users, done in real time and does not disrupt IAI's business activity.

"We are very excited to include another major company in our expanding roster of clients," said Itay Glick, CEO and Co-Founder of Votiro. "Israel Aerospace Industries is one of the most advanced military defense companies in the world, which makes it a prime target for hackers. IAI's decision to implement Votiro's Secure Gateways, speaks highly of the trust that they place in our products. We have worked closely with the organization's IT and security teams to gain a deep understanding of the way the Aerospace Industry uses files to build out a tailored system that specifically meets their needs."

Votiro's solutions are deployed worldwide, assisting hundreds of thousands of users in protecting against targeted attacks by eliminating undisclosed and zero-day exploits. By removing active code from documents to avoid potential infections, Votiro is able to provide complete protection from targeted attacks.

About Votiro

Votiro provides organizations with essential protection against undisclosed and zero-day exploits utilized in cyber-attacks. The company's Secure Gateways provides a robust protection and patented Advanced Content Disarm and Reconstruction technology for sanitizing files from potential cyber-threats. Founded in 2010, Votiro is headquartered in Israel with sales offices in the United States and Singapore. Customers include banks and other financial institutions, government agencies, energy and utilities companies, telecommunications service providers, health, retail and large enterprises.

For more information, please visithttp://www.votiro.com.

