ATOS: Atos and HEC Paris Digital Centre join forces to train Industry 4.0 leaders

Paris, 8 February 2017 - Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, is bringing its expertise to the fields of Industry 4.0 and artificial intelligence by joining the Digital Centre at HEC Paris. As the latest member of the HEC Paris Foundation, Atos is involved in educational developments at the Digital Centre.

From February 2017, the teams at Atos will be sharing their expertise and skills with the students at HEC Paris who are studying digital business (Digital Major and the Digital Certificate). Atos will also run a series of digital workshops to dedicate time to students looking at issues connected to digital transformation. These events help promote an exchange of experience and identify best practice in a neutral and open academic environment.

Focusing on the digitalisation of the supply chain and 3D printing, Industry 4.0 is upending the traditional separation between front office and back office in a connected world. Thanks to a convergence between technologies and operations, Industry 4.0 is opening up the way to intelligent product and maintenance lifecycle management processes. This digital revolution, which combines the Internet of Things (50 billion things connected by 2020) and Big Data, will uncover a whole range of possibilities by connecting B2C and B2B universes, marking a real disruption both in the world of business and in society in general. With the major issue of digital sovereignty still being debated, Industry 4.0 is one of the fields of excellence at Atos, illustrated by its strategic partnership in Research and Development with world industrial leader Siemens, symbolising the most important Franco-German alliance since Airbus.

In terms of training, Industry 4.0 requires both a multi-disciplinary and a technological approach; Atos is supporting HEC Paris' ambition to become an international standard in teaching and training managers who are renowned for their vision and capacity to deliver in the digital world, and particularly in the field of Industry 4.0.

Peter Todd, Dean of HEC Paris said: "Industry is experiencing a digital revolution that is rewriting business models. Using Atos' expertise, a company renowned as a world leader in Industry 4.0, HEC Paris' Digital Centre will develop courses and qualifications suited to managers in this field."

Jean-Marie Simon, Head of Atos France, continues: "We are still at the dawn of the digital revolution, which is radically transforming all sectors. It is vital to train the leaders of tomorrow, who will be able to anticipate the changes to come and exploit them, for the benefit of companies, employees, customers, and society as a whole. In October last year, Atos announced a project to create a Data Science course in France at the heart of the Paris-Saclay campus (http://fr.atos.net/fr-fr/accueil/notre-profil/news/communiques-de-presse/2016/pr-2016_10_20_02.html) focusing on training, research and supporting the development of start-ups. Within this framework, the partnership with HEC Paris is a strategic one for Atos and a further example of the importance of collaboration between academia and the world of business on the subjects of the future."

About Atos

Atos SE (Societas Europaea) is a leader in digital transformation with circa 100,000 employees in 72 countries and pro forma annual revenue of circa € 12 billion. Serving a global client base, the Group is the European leader in Big Data, Cybersecurity, Digital Workplace and provides Cloud services, Infrastructure & Data Management, Business & Platform solutions, as well as transactional services through Worldline, the European leader in the payment industry. With its cutting edge technologies, digital expertise and industry knowledge, the Group supports the digital transformation of its clients across different business sectors: Defense, Financial Services, Health, Manufacturing, Media, Utilities, Public sector, Retail, Telecommunications, and Transportation. The Group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and is listed on the Euronext Paris market. Atos operates under the brands Atos, Atos Consulting, Atos Worldgrid, Bull, Canopy, Unify and Worldline.

About HEC Paris' Digital Center and its circle of partners:

The Digital Center coordinates all of HEC Paris' initiatives relating to digital training, focusing on two aspects in particular: the digital transformation of businesses and digital entrepreneurship. The circle brings together all of the center's partner companies. Its mission is to ensure that HEC Paris' students and training programs are in line with companies and their e-business needs, as well as to provide a neutral academic space for all those involved to exchange ideas, so as to deepen their understanding and to better equip them for the digital transformation.

The Digital Center was established in 2016, and is supported by the AXA "Digital Strategy and Big Data" Chair, and, as of November 2016, by the Capgemini "Digital Experience" Chair. The Center also receives support from Air France, Atos, Orange and Webhelp. The Digital Center is under the academic supervision of Julien Lévy, Affiliate Professor.

About HEC Paris:

Specializing in management education and research, HEC Paris offers a complete and unique range of educational programs for the leaders of tomorrow: Masters programs, Summer Schools, MBA, PhD, Executive MBA, TRIUM Global Executive MBA, open-enrolment and custom executive education programs.

Founded in 1881 by the Paris Chamber of Commerce and Industry, HEC Paris is a founding member of the Université Paris-Saclay. It boasts a faculty of 138 full-time professors, more than 4,400 students and over 8,000 managers and executives in training each year.

HEC Paris was ranked the second best business school in Europe by the Financial Times' overall business school rankings in December 2016.

www.hec.edu (http://www.hec.edu/) @HECParis (https://twitter.com/HECParis)

