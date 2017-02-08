

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's exports and imports increased in November, mainly led by higher dmenad for machinery, figures from Statistics Denmark showed Wednesday.



Exports grew 3.5 percent and imports rose 1.6 percent from a year ago. The trade surplus was an unadjusted DKK 3.3 billion and a seasonally adjusted DKK 6.9 billion.



In 2016, exports grew 1.3 percent and imports increased 2.2 percent.



The country's exports to Germany declined 8.6 percent during 2016, while shipments to the entire EU grew 2.3 percent.



