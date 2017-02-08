GEZE Announces Installation of Specialized Doors and Window Systems in Key Projects Across Kuwait

DUBAI, UAE, February 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

GEZE announces supply and installation of their featured range of automatic door technology systems for a series of key projects in line with Kuwait's five-year development plan.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160209/331044LOGO )



The standard requirements in terms of building safety technologies are getting increasingly stringent and complex within the GCC. GEZE specializes in system technologies that ensure the highest safety standards while covering other government requirements that make an intelligent system. From access control, preventive fire protection, emergency exits and rescue routes through to controlled daily aeration and ventilation. In the event of a hazard, the coordinated opening and closing of doors and windows is initiated.

The automatic door systems from GEZE open up an almost unlimited range of door design options. Daily, millions of people enjoy their natural convenience. The most modern and innovative drives in which high performance capability, security, convenience and design are a priority and go towards ensuring that the automatic door solutions from GEZE are both the focus and the eye catcher of every entrance area.

Some of the GEZE's most recent projects in Kuwait include, Shaab Cultural Centre, Al Jaber Hospital, AESSB Shuwaikh Campus, Public Authority for Applied Education and training (PAAET), Al Sabah Hospital and Avenue Mall amongst several others.

For more information, please visit http://www.geze.com

AboutGEZE

The GEZE brand stands for innovation and premium quality products, processes and services. GEZE is one of the leaders on the market and is a reliable partner worldwide for door, window and safety technology products and systems. No matter what the requirements of the building are - GEZE realises optimum solutions and combines functionality and security with comfort and design. GEZE door closers open up numerous technical and visual options. Every day millions of people go through doors equipped with the overhead door closers from the TS 5000 series and enjoy the barrier-free convenience of automatic door systems, e.g. the Slimdrive and Powerturn lines. The integrated all-glass design systems are pure aesthetics. GEZE also has a wide product range for window and ventilation technology. Complete 'intelligent' smoke and heat exhaust solutions (RWA) and a comprehensive selection of door systems for RWA air supply solutions are also available for preventative fire protection. GEZE's safety technology includes escape and rescue route solutions, lock technology and access control systems. With system expertise, GEZE creates coordinated system solutions that combine individual functions and security requirements in one intelligent system. The latest innovations are a new building automation system and interface modules for integrating GEZE products into networking solutions which turn buildings into Smart Buildings. GEZE product solutions have received numerous awards and can be found in renowned structures all over the world. The company is represented by 31 subsidiaries, 27 of which are abroad, a flexible and highly efficient distribution and service network and almost 2,800 employees worldwide and generated revenues of over 394 million Euros in the 2015/2016 business year. http://www.geze.com