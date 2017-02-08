The largest trade show for the Latin American construction industry will take place in April in Sao Paulo

SAO PAULO, Feb. 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- From April 4-8, the Sao Paulo Expo, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, will host the 23rd Feicon Batimat. Divided into 18 sectors and considered to be the most important trade show in the sector in all of Latin America, Feicon Batimat attracts nearly 90,000 participants and more than 300 exhibitors. The event promises to bolster the country's entire construction industry.

This 23rd edition boasts some new things: for the first time it will be held at the Sao Paulo Expo, the country's most modern facility for trade shows, with space of 100,000 m2 and easy access to Sao Paulo city. In addition, for the first time Feicon Batimat will have a floor plan that is completely divided by sectors and organized in a manner that should encourage business.

"The meetings between professionals that the trade show engenders is helpful in encouraging networking among companies that wish to expand their businesses," said Alexandre Brown, Director of Feicon Batimat.

Reed Exhibitions Alcantara Machado believes that trade fairs are drivers of the economy. In Brazil, it is estimated that more than R$ 16 billion in business is transacted in Sao Paulo during trade shows, according to a survey done in 2013 by Fundacao Instituto de Pesquisas Economicas (Fipe) [Economic Research Institute Foundation]. In April, Feicon Batimat provides the ideal environment to develop the sector in the country.

Large companies also confirm the importance of the event for creating business and professional networking: "Lorenzetti meets with its clients, exchanging information and learning more about their needs," said Alexandre Tambasco, the company's Marketing Manager.

At the 2016 Feicon Batimat, the composition of the participants was the following: 27% owning partners, 21% directors, 18% managers, and 3% presidents. The high-level qualifications of the professionals reflect the trade show's reputation for driving business. "This growth also reflects the relevance of Feicon to the market and the entire value chain," said Elisangela Duraes, Marketing Manager for Vonder.

Side by side with the Salao Internacional da Construcao e Arquitetura, Feicon participants may go to the Expo Arquitetura Sustentavel, which exhibits sustainable construction methods. The event displays models and certification rules for the market, and includes the entire industrial chain, with presentations of innovations, technologies, concepts and sustainability solutions in construction.

Service

23rd FEICON BATIMAT

Date:April 4-8, 2017

Time:Tuesday to Friday, 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Location:Sao Paulo Expo - Sao Paulo/SP - Brazil

Address:Rod. Imigrantes Km 1.5 s/n

Information:www.feicon.com.br

Contact: +55 11 3897 4122