UAE Law Firm, Afridi & Angell, Selects Lexis® InterAction® for Relationship Intelligence

Afridi & Angell , a United Arab Emirates full service business law firm,has selected Lexis® InterAction® from LexisNexis® Enterprise Solutions as the firm's client relationship management solution of choice. The solution will provide lawyers and partners with relationship insight and the most current information on client-related marketing and business development activities. They will be able to leverage the intelligence to deliver against clients' business needs and further strengthen client relationships. Nearly 60 users will have access to the solution, once deployed.

On a tactical level, InterAction will serve as a central resource for all client-related information at the firm. Afridi & Angell is also linking its financial system with InterAction. Similarly, by integrating InterAction with the Tikit e-marketing platform, the solution will streamline, automate and support the marketing team in efficiently executing campaigns and delivering events. The business development team will utilise the relationship intelligence from InterAction to better manage the firm's key client initiatives.

"Understanding our clients is essential to enabling us to proactively deliver against their business requirements. InterAction will provide easy access to client information that the firm can utilise to this end," explained Samera Marei, Director, Business Development & Marketing, at Afridi & Angell. "InterAction will also take away a lot of our manual and administrative processes, enabling lawyers and the marketing and business development teams alike to focus on the more strategic and high-level aspects of their respective functions."

Afridi & Angell chose InterAction because of its intuitive interface, ease of use and level of in-depth relationship intelligence on clients automatically highlighting who knows whom across the firm's network and client organisations.

"We are seeing a lot of interest for InterAction in the Middle East, which we are delighted about," commented Andy Sparkes, General Manager, LexisNexis Enterprise Solutions. "With growing competition in the region, accurate relationship intelligence is essential to nurturing and fortifying connections, with individual contacts, customer organisations and partner affiliations. We look forward to working with Afridi & Angell."

LexisNexis InterAction is the leading CRM solution for legal and professional services firms. InterAction enables these relationship-based organisations to create the relationship intelligence they need to uncover new business opportunities. By including functionality for signature capture, engagement strength scoring and business development tracking and reporting, InterAction provides firms with a complete marketing and business development solution.

