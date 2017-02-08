Enea Showcases New Qosmos ixEngine Functionality for Cyber Security at RSA in San Francisco 13 - 17 February

STOCKHOLM, Feb 08, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Enea® (NASDAQ OMX Nordic:ENEA) today announced the participation of Enea's Qosmos Division at the RSA Conference in San Francisco 13 - 17 February. The company will demonstrate the latest features of Qosmos ixEngine®, which bring specific benefits to vendors of cyber security solutions including a built-in rule engine, better management of user activity within applications and more efficient development cycles.

Qosmos ixEngine inside Security Solutions

Qosmos ixEngine classifies traffic and extracts metadata which are used for active security policy enforcement: Next Generation Firewalls (NGFW), Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)

Qosmos ixEngine extracts file content and metadata which are used for detailed content analysis: Malware Protection, Data Loss Prevention (DLP), Threat Intelligence

The upcoming version of Qosmos ixEngine will contain the following features for developers of security solutions:

Built-in Rule Engine

A rule engine is part of security applications that frequently correlate, transform and manipulate data at runtime, based on predefined rules: e.g. NGFW, DLP, and malware detection products. Developers can now use Qosmos ixEngine APIs to configure rules and load them into the rule engine at production stage. Rules are expressed in easy-to-use JSON format.

Transactional DPI

Employee use of cloud and OTT applications creates security threats for enterprises. To protect enterprises from malware and prevent data loss, IT administrators need to be able to block or allow user activity within applications. Qosmos ixEngine's new transactional DPI provides a description of user activity within file transfer applications, streaming platforms and social networks (e.g. "download file" inside Facebook).

Deep File Inspection

This new software module examines files to protect against incoming malware (e.g. phishing) and to prevent data loss through network exfiltration of sensitive files. The Deep File Inspection software detects file type, checks consistency between MIME-type and file extension, computes file hash, and extracts metadata to help developers analyze file content.

For more information: http://www.qosmos.com/cybersecurity/overview/

"Qosmos ixEngine is now even more attractive for cyber security applications", said Thibaut Bechetoille, CEO of the Qosmos Division at Enea. "Security vendors can focus their development resources on building great security products, without having to worry about DPI technology"

Qosmos ixEngine is a Software Development Kit (SDK), composed of libraries and tools that are easy to integrate into networking and security products. It is considered the de facto industry-standard for IP classification and metadata extraction. Security specialists use Qosmos software & services to gain application visibility, accelerate development and strengthen capabilities of new solutions. Qosmos is a division of Enea since December 2016.

