First Solar has supplied its Series 4 thin-film PV modules to four solar sites across Thailand, delivering 158,500 modules amounting to 18 MW of solar capacity. The ground-mounted PV arrays are located in the country's Ayutthaya and Pathum Thani provinces.

The U.S.-headquartered firm supplied the modules to Prime Road Group, a Thai developer of renewable energy projects that boasts a strong portfolio of completed installations in Thailand and Japan.

Engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services were carried out by Bouygues-Thai Ltd, a subsidiary of the French Bouygues Group. All four locations ...

