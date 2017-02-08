sprite-preloader

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
08.02.2017 | 10:44
Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, February 8

Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust PLC
The Company announces:
Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 03/02/2017) of £48.72m
Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 03/02/2017) of £37.71m
The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 03/02/2017 was:
Number of shares in issue:
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*227.85p 16,550,000
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*222.4p
Ordinary share price208.75p
Discount to NAV(8.38)%
Ordinary shares have an undated life
ZDP share129.50p 8,500,000
ZDP share price134.50p
Premium to NAV3.86%
ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 08/01/2018
*Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2016 to 03/02/2017

Name of company% of portfolio
1Games Workshop Group Plc Ordinary 5p3.44
2Belvoir Lettings Plc Ordinary2.68
3Galliford Try Plc Ordinary 50p2.32
4Amino Technologies Plc GBp 12.24
5Alumasc Group (The) Plc Ordinary 12.5p2.16
6Curtis Banks Group Plc GBp0.52.14
7McColl's Retail Group Plc Ordinary 0.1p2.13
8Moss Bros Group Plc Ordinary 5p2.07
9Kier Group PLC Ordinary 1p2.05
10Numis Corporation Plc Ordinary 5p2.03
11Connect Group Plc Ordinary 5p1.99
12GLI Finance Ltd1.95
13Marston's Plc Ordinary 7.375p1.94
14Polar Capital Holdings Plc GBp 2.51.93
15Jarvis Securities Plc Ordinary 1p1.91
15Mucklow (A&J) Group Plc REIT 25p1.91
17Brown (N) Group Ordinary 11.052p1.87
18Shoe Zone (Holdings) Limited Ordinary 1p1.86
19Gattaca Plc Common GBp11.81
20Park Group Plc Ordinary 2p1.80

