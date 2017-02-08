1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name Cees 't Hart -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2. Reason for the notification -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Position/status Member of the Executive Board (CEO) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Name Carlsberg A/S -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) LEI 5299001O0WJQYB5GYZ19 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- a) Description of the financial instrument, type B shares of instrument DK0010181759 Identification code -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: 622.36 DKK per share Volume: 3200 shares -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- d) Aggregated information N/A - Aggregated volume - Price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- e) Date of the transaction 2017-02-08,8:05pm UTC (9:05 DK time) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE) --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



