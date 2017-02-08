sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 08.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 553 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

82,68 Euro		-1,71
-2,03 %
WKN: 861061 ISIN: DK0010181759 Ticker-Symbol: CBGB 
Aktie:
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 20
1-Jahres-Chart
CARLSBERG A/S B Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CARLSBERG A/S B 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
82,21
82,62
11:00
82,34
82,51
10:55
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CARLSBERG A/S B
CARLSBERG A/S B Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CARLSBERG A/S B82,68-2,03 %