Markets Impacted: Warrants, Certificates and Exchange Traded Notes on XSTO



Products Impacted: Nordic equities related products



What you need to know:



Nasdaq Nordic is planning an additional, optional tick size table for Exchange Traded Products on Nasdaq Stockholm. The additional tick size table for Warrants, Certificates and Exchange Traded Notes on XSTO contains tick size 0.001 for price levels under 1 SEK. For price levels 1 SEK or above, the tick size is 0.1.



The table used for this purpose is an existing tick size table (GCF ID 95, Source ID 223) which will be renamed and reconfigured.



The change is planned for INET and GCF production as of February 20, 2017 and testing will be available in INET Test (NTF) and GCF TST4 as of February 13, 2017.



Issuers of instruments within the following market segments may opt for the tick size table as of February 20, 2017.



Exchange / MIC Market name GCF Market ID ------------------------------------------------------------ XSTO OMX STO Warrants 21 ------------------------------------------------------------ XSTO OMX STO Certificates 256 ------------------------------------------------------------ XSTO OMX STO Exchange Traded Notes 264 ------------------------------------------------------------



Price levels will be



Price levels Tick Size ------------------------ 0.000 - 0.999 0.001 ------------------------ 1.00 - 0.01 ------------------------



Tick Size Table name change



Current name New name as of February 20, 2017 ------------------------------------------------------ XTAL-equities 3 dec. ETP table1 ------------------------------------------------------



Testing



The following order books will be configured with the new tick size table in INET Test (NTF) as of February 13, 2017:



GCF TST4 Source id Market id Orderbook id ------------------------------------------------------------ 1924848 119827 264 (OMX STO Exchange Traded Notes) ------------------------------------------------------------ 1972328 121366 264 (OMX STO Exchange Traded Notes) ------------------------------------------------------------ 2013324 124217 21 (OMX STO Warrants) ------------------------------------------------------------ 2013328 124219 21 (OMX STO Warrants) ------------------------------------------------------------



Implementation schedule



The additional tick size table will be available for XSTO Exchange Traded Products:



- INET Test (NTF) - February 13, 2017 - GCF TST4 - February 13, 2017 - GCF Production - February 20, 2017 - INET Production - February 20, 2017



Documentation



INET Nordic Market Model:



Changes will be reflected in the Market Model. The current and future version of the Market Model can be viewed at http://business.nasdaq.com/list/Rules-and-Regulations/European-rules/index.html.



Where can I find additional information?



For GCF configuration issues, please contact E-mail: dataproducts@nasdaq.com



For technical questions, please contact Tel: +46 8 405 6410, E-mail: operator@nasdaq.com