Golar LNG Partners L.P.: Golar LNG Partners LP Announces Pricing of Public Offering

Golar LNG Partners LP ("Golar Partners" or the "Partnership") (NASDAQ: GMLP) announces that it has priced its previously announced underwritten public offering of 4,500,000 common units representing limited partner interests in the Partnership for total gross proceeds of approximately $103.5 million. The Partnership has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 675,000 additional common units from the Partnership. The underwriter intends to offer our common units in transactions on the Nasdaq Global Market, in the over-the-counter market or through negotiated transactions at market prices or at negotiated prices. The Partnership expects to close the sale of the common units on February 13, 2017.

The Partnership intends to use the net proceeds that it receives in the offering and the related capital contribution by its general partner to maintain its 2% general partner interest for general partnership purposes, which may include, among other things, repaying indebtedness and funding working capital, capital expenditures or acquisitions.

Morgan Stanley is acting as the sole underwriter in connection with the offering.

When available, copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus related to this offering may be obtained from the offices of: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The common units will be offered and sold pursuant to an effective registration statement on Form F-3 previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). This offering may be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus, which will be filed with the SEC.

Hamilton, Bermuda

February 8, 2017

