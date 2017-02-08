ICE Krakow Congress Centre to Host the UNESCO World Heritage Committee Session

KRAKOW, Poland, February 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

This year Krakow will host the UNESCO World Heritage Committee session, the European Lotteries Congress and the European Congress of Transplantology Nurses. Adding prestige to Krakow are industry awards, with no other venue receiving the Meetings Star Award two years running. This year's event schedule will determine the fortunes of Krakow in years to come.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click:

http://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8035651-krakow-host-unesco-world-heritage-committee/

According to a Polish Tourism Organisation study, Krakow is the #1 location in Poland in terms of the number of congresses and conferences. At the heart of the meetings industry is the ICE Kraków Congress Centre, which has just won its second consecutive title of best congress centre of New Europe.

"The meetings industry in Poland generates new profits for the economy and jobs in local communities. It not only economically stimulates new areas, but also increases the potential of regions based on intelligent specialisations," said Dr Krzysztof Celuch, head of Poland Convention Bureau.

"Thanks to the work of ICE Kraków, the city is a European leader and takes full advantage of its opportunities. The venue plays an important role on the market," he added. In 2016, ICE Kraków saw 250000 business tourists during 177 events (venue capacity: 3000 people). Poland remains relatively inexpensive and safe for foreign organisers, which in the context of the prevailing geopolitical unrest is a key factor in selecting locations for congresses.

"Krakow's successes wouldn't have been possible if not for the Kraków Network, a pioneering initiative in our country," said Izabela Helbin, director of the Krakow Festival Office, operator of ICE Kraków.

"Our project has allowed the creation of a coherent business group, which includes the operations of both private businesses (hotels, restaurants, transport) and institutions (Krakow Convention Bureau and the City of Krakow). The multi-stakeholder platform for discussion of so many institutions and companies we've initiated, as well as our business openness, allow us to work more efficiently than other MICE locations. We're not afraid of comparisons to Barcelona or Prague," Helbin added.

Michal Zalewski

Spokesperson

Krakow Festival Office

ICE Krakow Congress Centre

T: +48-513-099-671

@: Mzalewski@biurofestiwalowe.pl / mzalewski@icekrakow.pl

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/465568/ICe_Krakow.jpg )

Video:

http://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8035651-krakow-host-unesco-world-heritage-committee/

