First Special Release by Michter's Master Distiller Pamela Heilmann: Michter's 10 Year Rye

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky, Feb. 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Michter's Master Distiller Pamela Heilmann has approved the 2017 release of Michter's 10 Year Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Rye. It will go on sale in March. This special release marks the first one by Heilmann, who in 2016 became the first woman since Prohibition to serve as Master Distiller at a Kentucky Distillers' Association distillery.

"At Michter's, the Master Distiller assumes the 'Dr. No' position with its responsibility to decide if a whiskey should or should not be released," said Michter's President Joseph J. Magliocco. "Pam is a great distiller with tremendous whiskey knowledge. With her in charge we couldn't be in better hands."

"It's fitting that the first release I ok'd as Michter's Master Distiller would be a Rye because Michter's roots are deeply embedded in Rye whiskey," said Heilmann. "I am determined to only release something when it is just right, and I think this Michter's 10 Year Rye is absolutely outstanding." The suggested U.S. retail price per 750ml bottle of Michter's 10 Year Rye is $150.

Michter's Distillery is located in the Shively section of Louisville, Kentucky, the heart of the American whiskey industry. It makes highly acclaimed, limited production whiskeys that are subject to allocation because demand has exceeded supply. Michter's is renowned for its single barrel rye, small batch bourbon, single barrel bourbon, and small batch American whiskey. In 2015, Michter's was named the seventh Heritage Member of the Kentucky Distillers' Association, thereby becoming the first distiller in 33 years to achieve that status. For more information, please go to www.michters.com.

