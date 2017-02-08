Collision Avoidance System Market Worth USD 18.97 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, February 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global collision avoidance system marketis expected to reach USD 18.97 billion by 2025, according to a new study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. The updated ratings of safety agencies and incorporation of anti-collision systems in mass-market models are expected to propel the market growth over the next six years.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20150105/723757 )



The increasing awareness among consumers and extensive R&D by market players have fueled the market growth. Collision avoidance systems enable vehicles to carry out semi-autonomous and autonomous decision-making. The rising need for security from consumers and governments is also expected to drive the collision avoidance systems market growth.

The recent developments in the sensor technology are oriented toward making highly sophisticated devices and augmenting them with various parts of an automobile. Anti-collision systems enable automotive OEMs to integrate additional intelligence to achieve the goal of an autonomous car.

Strict legal and regulatory standards have mandated the inclusion of sensors in motor vehicles. This is further estimated to drive the collision avoidance systems market. However, the high costs of long-range radars and LiDAR-based systems may restrain the market growth as low-price carmakers may abstain from adding onto the cost of vehicles.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Collision Avoidance System Market Analysis By Technology (Radar, Camera, Ultrasound, LiDAR), By Application (ACC, BSD, FCWS, LDWS, And Parking Assistance), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" at: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/collision-avoidance-system-market



Further key findings from the report suggest:



Radar-based systems accounted for over 41% of the global market in 2015. The segment is further expected to gain market share over the forecast period.

The reducing prices of radars have led to the increased adoption of the technology by various automotive OEMs

Camera-based collision avoidance systems are expected to witness high growth, owing to the government regulations mandating their incorporation into vehicles

Adaptive cruise control accounted for a major market share in 2015. Such systems rely on long-range and medium and short-range radar systems to automatically adjust a vehicle's speed.

Technological innovations may mandate the incorporation of systems in vehicles to counter the threat of accidents due to human errors, which account for 90% of accidents, according to a 2014 UN Road Safety Collaboration study

Europe is expected to continue to lead the market over the forecast period. It accounted for over 33% of the market in 2015.

is expected to continue to lead the market over the forecast period. It accounted for over 33% of the market in 2015. The key industry participants include Bosch, Continental, Delphi, Denso, Autoliv, and TRW, among others

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Isolation And Safety Valve Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/isolation-safety-valve-market



Computer Microchips Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/computer-microchips-market



Explosive Trace Detection Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/explosive-trace-detection-market



Printer Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/printer-market

Grand View Research has segmented the global collision avoidance system market based on technology, application, and region:

Collision Avoidance System Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Radar Camera Ultrasonic LiDAR

Collision Avoidance System Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) Blind Spot Detection (BSD) Forward Collision Warning System (FCWS) Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS) Parking Assistance Others

Collision Avoidance System Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany France Asia Pacific China Japan India Latin America Mexico Brazil The Middle East and Africa



Read Our Blog: Collision Avoidance Systems: Greater emphasis on safety and adherence to regulations to boost the market growth

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. Thecompany provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com



Web: http://www.grandviewresearch.com